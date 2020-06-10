Multiple Companies Deny Working With Billy Santoro After His Racist Rant

Well that didn’t take long. Billy Santoro, a controversial porn star who was categorically slammed after he posted very racist comments related to the worldwide protests going on, has reactivated his Twitter account with some very shocking claims.

Shout out to @forttroff for resigning us as brand ambassadors!! pic.twitter.com/gZvEus4teA — Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday, June 9, Billy claimed that Fort Troff, a popular gay sex toy store company, resigned him and his partner Seth as brand ambassadors.

this is completely false. We no longer want to work with you in any capacity. — Fort Troff (@FortTroff) June 9, 2020

“This is completely false. We no longer want to work with you in any capacity,” Fort Troff’s official Twitter handle replied.

Thank you @DominicFord and @JustForFansSite for allowing me to keep my page on the DL. Xoxo — Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) June 9, 2020

He also thanked porn studio Dominic Ford and JustForFans for keeping his page on the DL.

No he doesn’t. They are both banned. They are just lashing out. — DominicFord (@DominicFord) June 9, 2020

Dominic Ford’s Twitter handle repeatedly denied his words and said that both him and Seth are “banned” and that they are “just lashing out” at this point.

No, neither Billy nor Gage are on JFF. He’s just trying to burn down the village on his way out of town and bring everyone down with him. It’s sad but predictable. He’s actually threatening us with lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/rqYpCPTmv2 — JustForFans (@JustForFansSite) June 9, 2020

JustForFans, who went after Billy after his initial racist rant late last month, also claimed that the two of them aren’t on their site. “He’s just trying to burn down the village on his way out of town and bring everyone down with him,” they tweeted before adding, “It’s sad but predictable. He’s actually threatening us with lawsuits.”

Omg Thank you @jjmalibu for all the love and support during this time — Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) June 9, 2020

Billy also claimed that underwear company JJ Malibu has been showering him with “love and support” during this time even though he tagged the wrong Twitter handle.

A response to recent events. pic.twitter.com/cGfxxKxldf — JJ Malibu (@jj_malibu) June 9, 2020

JJ Malibu, just like the other companies, issued their own words on the matter. “JJ Malibu has and always will be a racially diverse community that stands against discrimination and unjust treatment,” they tweeted on June 9. “JJ Malibu will not tolerate offensive and hurtful behavior aimed to divide us even more. We have terminated all forms of affiliation with the individuals. We hear you. We stand by you.”

Billy originally deleted his social media accounts after he received a ton of backlash for comments like the one above. “Lol. America!” Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Wake the f**k up. Shoot first.”

Then there was his tweet made in response to a Twitter post from a restaurant’s account in Madison, Wisconsin. The restaurant posted:

“As a state street business we will say this. We have insurance. While we don’t want to have our place damaged… If burning everything to ground brings proper attention to the disgusting injustice in our country… So be it… Our property is replaceable. Black lives aren’t.”

Billy’s reactionary post was:

“Or the blacks will just breed more hatred towards them.”

YouTuber Bryan Hawn was also called out over his own racist & violent tweets. Some of the tweets shared has Bryan saying that “all looters of every color” deserve to be shot over their actions. He also confessed to standing with President Donald Trump after George Floyd‘s passing with the timely hashtag #somebodygivemeamagahat.