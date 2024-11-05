Brad Goreski is Sizzling Hot in His Latest Post

American-Canadian TV Personality and expert fashion stylist Brad Goreski is a responsible citizen of the United States of America with his public service reminder to vote. I would have forgotten had he not posted that selfie!

Brad just posted a very steam selfie of himself wearing nothing but a bathroom towel, a chest full of hair, and a happy trail leading off to Neverland! In the post, Brad left a caption saying:

”Breaking up my feed of gorgeous gowns with a pic of me in a towel. Oh and don’t forget VOTE.”

Thanks for the reminder, Brad!

The fashionable stylist to Hollywood stars like Demi Moore, Ashley Park, Kaley Cuoco, and Rashida Jones has been on a roll and on-point with his fashion styling for years making him a reputable judge for Canada’s drag race unquestionable. This year, Brad was included in the ‘Power Stylists’ list by the Hollywood Reporter where he posed in a powerful gold suit, with legs wide open, alongside his muse, A-list and legendary actress, Demi Moore.

The 47-year-old stunner is married to Gary Janetti, who he married after being together for more than two decades. The two just celebrated their 23rd anniversary this July with Brad posting a throwback photo of the two looking practically the same as when they were in their twenties! It’s like the two of them haven’t aged a bit. I guess being in love with the right person makes you look fresh and glowing even with a busy Hollywood schedule like Brad’s.

Just last year, Brad joined an ensemble cast that includes Todrick Hall, Jaymes Vaughan, Curtis Hamilton, Dorion Renaud, and Joey Zauzig in an MTV reality series called ‘Real Friends of WeHo.’ Unfortunately, prior to the premiere of the show, Renaud posted an Instagram story that said they were neither friends and not all of them actually lived in West Hollywood. The show runners could have gone with a different name, just to make things make sense, but hey—I guess that’s just how Hollywood works.

Just recently, Brad just finished another season of Canada’s Drag Race and posted an awesome post of him in his custom Olivier Rousteing outfit that perfectly encapsulates his bedazzling personality with a hint—okay, more like a lot of—fringe on the side.

The next U.S. general election is set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, with early voting available in most states beginning in October. Each state has its own early voting schedule, so be sure to check local dates and locations to cast your vote ahead of time.

This election season, Hollywood’s biggest stars are rallying to remind everyone to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard. So go check out Brad’s shirtless bathroom selfie if you’ve somehow forgotten by the end of this article. Don’t worry, it’s a free country, we won’t judge.