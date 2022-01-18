Bradley Cooper Shows Off The Goods In a Full Frontal Nude Scene

When Oscar nominated actor Bradley Cooper described his full frontal nude scene in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley as a “Big Deal”, I most certainly believed him – metaphorically and literally speaking. After all, when you’re a certified Hollywood hunk who’s clocking in at over six feet tall – and let’s not even mention the numerous accolades he’s been nominated for and have actually won… yeah, something tells me that the “Big D—k Energy” Mr. Cooper exudes isn’t just a statement of confidence.

Cooper opened up about the vulnerable nude scene while making an appearance on The Business with Kim Masters podcast. While describing the six hour nude set day as “pretty heavy”, he said he never thought about shying away from it because it wasn’t raunchy and it was important to the story.

“I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day. It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy… There was nothing gratuitous about it, it was to story”.

Nightmare Alley, a noir thriller directed by the brilliant director Guillermo del Toro, features Hollywood heavyweights Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Cooper. The film has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – and we’re not sure if it’s the all star cast or Bradley showing off the goods that got the film such a prestigious rating.

The Silver Linings Playbook star also discussed how the movie (and nude scene) has bonded him and del Toro forever. He said the special collaboration has lead to them forging a special bond.

“It really is akin to putting on a miner’s kit, hat and flashlight, and looking at each other and then going down in the tunnel, knowing that you may be excavating a route that won’t ever get you to the end that day but you come back up and go down again the next day”.

And the reason why him and del Toro are bonded forever and keep in touch daily since filming has wrapped:

“Because the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be naked emotionally and soulfully”.

Nightmare Alley is in select theaters now. You’ll have to watch the movie to catch a glimpse of Bradley Cooper in all of his glory. But for now, catch the trailer below!