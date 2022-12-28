Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Post & Swiftly Deletes A Pic Of His Bulge

Now it makes sense as to why Britney is always dancing and twirling around. Who wouldn’t be jumping for joy if your husband had a snake running down his thigh. In case you’ve been off the internet for the past 24 hours, Sam Asghari, husband to Pop Icon Britney Spears — “accidentally” posted a picture of himself that fully had his bulge on display.

The 29-year-old actor and fitness expert uploaded (what looks like) a post-workout image of him, biceps and thighs noticeably being flexed. Now while that’s usually all it takes to conjure up some likes on social media, something else was grabbing our attention. Sam must’ve been unaware that his di*k print was fully on display. How does it hang? Well apparently, to the left and down his thigh! Those chic gym shorts didn’t leave much to the imagination, as Asghari’s scrotum and penis effortlessly protruded through. For those who were quick enough to grab a screenshot of Sam in all his glory, consider yourselves lucky — as the Hot Seat actor quickly deleted the post after it started to gain attention.

Listen, there’s nothing to be ashamed of here Sam. Having a big di*k and a noticeable bulge should be the least of anyone’s worries. Don’t let this discourage you from posting sweaty gym pictures in the future! Is this possibly why Sam declined appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer? Honey, there’s no hiding or disguising that thing. Let it free! But in all sincerity, Asghari may want to be taken as a serious actor and a honorable husband. And I can respect that. He doesn’t have to thirst trap. But aren’t we glad for those screenshots. Enjoy these pictures that Sam Asghari is comfortable leaving on his Instagram.

Sources: Love B Scott , Wikipedia