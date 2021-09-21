Buckley, A Legendary Fashion Editor, Died At His LA Home

Richard Buckley, the husband of iconic American fashion designer Tom Ford, has died at 72.

Tom Ford’s representatives released a statement to People magazine stating that the revered fashion journalist “died of natural causes after a long illness.”

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles with Tom and their son Jack by his side.”

Buckley, a renowned fashion journalist and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International – was a partner to Ford for 35 years. During his time in fashion, Buckley worked at New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, Mirabella, Italian Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily. It was during his tenure at WWD where Buckley, then 38, met a 25 year old Ford (in 1986).

Buckley and Ford had a fast and furious romance. In an interview with WWD, Ford says that after just three dates – the two moved in together and have lived together ever since. They welcomed their son, Alexander John Buckley Ford, in 2012. The two officially married in 2014.

Richard Buckley is survived by his husband Tom and their son Jack.

Source: People , WWD