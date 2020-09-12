Bundle Up-“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Have Arrived

Since the inception of the Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, they have done everything from shine a light on the suburban drama (The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Orange County) and the decadence of some of our largest metropolitans (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City). Even newer additions to the franchise have found massive found their fanbase grow year after year (The Real Housewives of Potomac remains one of the most buzz-worthy shows airing today). Fans continue to clamor for new cities to be added to the existing roster of series, with a Chicago franchise continuing to be one of the most chatted about possibilities. When Andy Cohen announced that Salt Lake City was the latest city that would be getting the Real Housewives treatment, fans were both intrigued and shocked. How would a Northwestern city known for mormonism and conservatism compare to some of the more dynamic cities that have launched Real Housewives franchises?

The short answer, is that based on the first look, Salt Lake City fits in perfectly. Almost feeling like a hybrid of several of the current Housewives cities rolled into one, the #RHOSLC (get used to the hashtag) boasts women of different background, religions, and one of the most broadly diverse set of women ever cast on the franchise. The trailer showcases everything from our new favorite northwestern ladies frolicking on the lush ski lopes, bickering at a dinner table, and one of them even heading down the aisle(?)

Check out the cast along with some fun info on each of them;

Jen Shah

Jen converted from Mormonism to Islam after learning about the “historical mistreatment of black people in the Mormon religion,” (per the press release) She shares two kids with husband, Sharrieff. It goes on to say” But it’s not always fun and games for Jen with this group of women when she quickly finds herself at the center of the drama.”

Lisa Barlow

Lisa went to Brigham Young University (BYU), owned by the Mormon Church, with fellow Housewife Heather. She then relocated to Utah after growing up in New York. Lisa is also close with another Housewife Meredith, per the release. “As the owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands, she considers herself Mormon 2.0″

Heather Gay

Heather is a divorced mother of three & owns a med-spa business called Beauty Lab and Laser. Per the press release, she’s on a journey of self-discovery after her 11-year marriage has ended. “A devout Mormon from birth, Gay was married to Mormon royalty for 11 years but has now distanced herself from the church after her divorce,”

Mary Cosby

This “Pentecostal First Lady,” has probably one of the most intriguing bios to ever be attached to a Real Housewife. “The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.,” her bio reads. “They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together. Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies.”

Meredith Marks

A celebrity jewelry designer, is described by Bravo as an “ice queen with a knack for partying” who is close with both Jen and Lisa. “Married for over 25 years, Meredith and her husband, Seth, have hit a rough patch and with their kids in college, she is faced with being an empty nester for the first time in her life,” the bio reads. “Meredith appears to have it all but when rumors begin to swirl, she must decide if she wants to turn to her girlfriends for support or suffer in silence.”

Whitney Rose

Whitney left the Mormon church after she had an affair with her boss, Justin. “Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant,” Bravo explains. “Married for 10 years, they have two children – Bobbi and Brooks — and she owns a skincare line called Iris and Beau. Now, she is faced with parenting her father who is dealing with his own struggles and depends on her for everything. And just when it seems like society is finally beginning to accept her 10-year marriage, scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 11, at 10 p.m.