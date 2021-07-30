Celebs and Brands Distancing Themselves From DaBaby After His Remarks

Rapper DaBaby continues to receive backlash after his Rolling Loud performance, where he made disturbing, unnecessary, ill-informed hateful and homophobic remarks. While I am not interested in rehashing what was originally said during his performance, DaBaby’s lack of accountability and a sincere apology has lead to celebrities publicly condemning him and his comments and brands dropping him from endorsement deals.

International Pop Diva Dua Lipa took to her Instagram to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community and to express her shock at DaBaby’s egregious behavior. Lipa issued a statement addressing her “Levitating” collaborator – saying she was “horrified”, while also unfollowing him on social media:

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Dua Lipa addresses violently homophobic comments made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud: “I’m surprised and horrified… I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.” pic.twitter.com/jnJDvppMTx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2021

Music Icon Elton John said he was left “shocked” after learning about the rappers egregious remarks:

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” John tweeted Wednesday. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

(5/5) 👉 Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

On Wednesday, GLAAD joined the likes of Lipa and John in criticizing DaBaby’s harmful rhetoric. DaShawn Usher, an Associate Director at GLAAD said in a statement:

“The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV… It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV… While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologize’, actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future”.

Fashion brand boohooMAN has decided to end their collaboration with DaBaby, saying that the company condemns the use of homophobic language:

boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby. Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C2BLYFwwaN — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

Organizers of the UK’s Parklife Festival has dropped DaBaby from their Lineup. The festival has yet to publicly announce the new lineup and failed to comment on the situation to Rolling Stone – but DaBaby’s name no longer appears on any (recent) festival promotional material, the festivals website detailing the performers or on any updated social media posts.

DaBaby has been dropped from UK's Parklife festival in the wake of his homophobic comments, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/6nmJanVAYp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2021

Instead of issuing a sincere apology and taking accountability for his actions, DaBaby continues to defend his “opinions”. Adding more fuel to the fire, he released a music video (that he self-directed) entitled “Giving what it’s supposed to give”. In this video, the rapper is seen holding a sign that reads “AIDS” and towards the end of the video the statement “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you”, appears.

I’m sure that there will be more developments in the coming days – let’s hope DaBaby’s brain develops a bit and he decides to right his wrongs.

