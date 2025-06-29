Chris Hemsworth In France + Nick Jonas Reset + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, who frolicked in France.

Taylor Zakhar Perez sent regards from his repose:

Luke Evans had that golden beach glow:

Sterling Walker was chillaxing:

Nick Jonas hit reset:

Anthony posed for a pic in the desert:

Noah Richter isn’t aging – he’s just upgrading to version 3.1:

Funny guy Matteo Lane celebrated 39 trips around the sun:

Karlitos and Dave beached it up in Barcelona:

Nathan Samuel chilled in the pool:

Emerson Silva got his Pride on:

Ignacio biked around Switzerland:

Alejo Ospina kept cool in Colombia:

Fabricio and furry fam celebrated Pride Month: