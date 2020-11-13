EXCLUSIVE! Colby Jansen & More Hot Guys React to Their Pornhub Award Noms

Some of your favorite muscle daddies, hung twinks and more earned nominations at the upcoming 3rd Annual Pornhub Awards.

Last year’s ceremony could’ve been mistaken for something more mainstream as there were several A-list stars there including Bad Bunny and Ty Dolla Sign while legendary porn performer Asa Akira took on hosting duties for the evening that was.

The way Pornhub picks their winners is much different compared to the other award shows out there. They do this by calculating actual data from their 13.5 million plus videos and 140 million daily visitors to determine who will be taking home a trophy. So it really cums, oops, comes down to the beloved fans of this highly-viewed website.

Nominees for this year’s ceremony fall under either the performer or fan voting side. What’s even more interesting is that both gay and straight blend in with some of the categories where for the most part they are usually separated.

Take for instance the category for Top Big D**k Performer. On the gay side you have large and in charge dudes known for their gay films like Rafael Alencar and Max Konnor while on the straight side there’s men like Mick Blue and Lex Steele.

Max is also up for other key honors including Top Daddy, Best D**k (Fan Voting) and Most Popular Gay Performer. “I’m super excited for my 6 Pornhub Award nominations,” he told Instinct Magazine EXCLUSIVELY. “Being nominated in categories with my mutuals irrespective of sexuality is an honor. Good luck to everyone!”

Colby Jansen had a similar reaction to his nominations as well. He along with Max is up for Top Daddy along with other deliciously yummy men including Austin Wolf, Rocco Steele and Cutler X.

“I’m super flattered to be nominated again, especially as there are so many other amazing men out there who deserve their time in the spotlight,” he told IM. “I’m humbled and extremely grateful to my fans that have been supporting me all these filthy years!”

All the nominees from the categories mentioned above amongst others are listed below. See the entire list here. It all goes down on December 15.

Most Popular Gay Male Performer:

Alex Mecum

Rocco Steele

Diego Sans

Joey Mills

Zilv Gudel

Armond Rizzo

Austin Young

Max Konnor

Austin Wolf

William Seed

Top Daddy Performer:

Colby Jansen

Adam Russo

Max Konnor

Alex Mecum

TripleXTransManXXX

Austin Wolf

BJack7

Zilv Gudel

Rocco Steele

Cutler X

Top Twink Performer:

Liam Cross

Daniel Hausser

Austin Young

Joey Mills

Callum And Cole

HornyJohny86

Rourke Gudel

Johnny Rapid

Adam Awbride

CollegeTwinks

Top Big D**k Performer:

Cutler X

Mick Blue

Mike Adriano

Isiah Maxwell

Max Konnor

Johnny Sins

Rafael Alencar

King Nasir

Lex Steele

Ricky Johnson