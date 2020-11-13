EXCLUSIVE! Colby Jansen & More Hot Guys React to Their Pornhub Award Noms

Some of your favorite muscle daddies, hung twinks and more earned nominations at the upcoming 3rd Annual Pornhub Awards.
Last year’s ceremony could’ve been mistaken for something more mainstream as there were several A-list stars there including Bad Bunny and Ty Dolla Sign while legendary porn performer Asa Akira took on hosting duties for the evening that was.
The way Pornhub picks their winners is much different compared to the other award shows out there. They do this by calculating actual data from their 13.5 million plus videos and 140 million daily visitors to determine who will be taking home a trophy. So it really cums, oops, comes down to the beloved fans of this highly-viewed website.
Nominees for this year’s ceremony fall under either the performer or fan voting side. What’s even more interesting is that both gay and straight blend in with some of the categories where for the most part they are usually separated.
Take for instance the category for Top Big D**k Performer. On the gay side you have large and in charge dudes known for their gay films like Rafael Alencar and Max Konnor while on the straight side there’s men like Mick Blue and Lex Steele.
Oh, look @SRhyheim 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SSo9yghYQv
— Ｍａｘ Ｋｏｎｎｏｒ (@maxkonnorxxx) October 21, 2020
Max is also up for other key honors including Top Daddy, Best D**k (Fan Voting) and Most Popular Gay Performer. “I’m super excited for my 6 Pornhub Award nominations,” he told Instinct Magazine EXCLUSIVELY. “Being nominated in categories with my mutuals irrespective of sexuality is an honor. Good luck to everyone!”
Colby Jansen had a similar reaction to his nominations as well. He along with Max is up for Top Daddy along with other deliciously yummy men including Austin Wolf, Rocco Steele and Cutler X.
“I’m super flattered to be nominated again, especially as there are so many other amazing men out there who deserve their time in the spotlight,” he told IM. “I’m humbled and extremely grateful to my fans that have been supporting me all these filthy years!”
All the nominees from the categories mentioned above amongst others are listed below. See the entire list here. It all goes down on December 15.
Most Popular Gay Male Performer:
Alex Mecum
Rocco Steele
Diego Sans
Joey Mills
Zilv Gudel
Armond Rizzo
Austin Young
Max Konnor
Austin Wolf
William Seed
Top Daddy Performer:
Colby Jansen
Adam Russo
Max Konnor
Alex Mecum
TripleXTransManXXX
Austin Wolf
BJack7
Zilv Gudel
Rocco Steele
Cutler X
Top Twink Performer:
Liam Cross
Daniel Hausser
Austin Young
Joey Mills
Callum And Cole
HornyJohny86
Rourke Gudel
Johnny Rapid
Adam Awbride
CollegeTwinks
Top Big D**k Performer:
Cutler X
Mick Blue
Mike Adriano
Isiah Maxwell
Max Konnor
Johnny Sins
Rafael Alencar
King Nasir
Lex Steele
Ricky Johnson
What do you think?