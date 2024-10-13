Coleman Domingo Set to Claim Fashion Icon Status

Next year’s Met Gala theme has been long overdue—a celebration of Black culture. The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the line-up of co-chairs and chair for next year’s spring exhibition— ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’

The 2025 Spring exhibition will explore ‘Black dandyism,’ which is inspired by co-curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. ’Black dandyism’ represents a significant period in which Black men asserted their autonomy and identity through their personal style, embracing more flamboyant clothing choices that stood in stark contrast to the restrictions of their enslaved past.

The committee will be co-chaired by gay actor and fashion icon Coleman Domingo, F1 seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director Pharrell, fashionable rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief and the longest running co-chair Anna Wintour. The four will be joined by honorary chair basketball legend Lebron James.

Interesting to note is that Coleman Domingo has only attended the Met Gala once with his first time being last year’s Gala, but it was enough for everyone to take notice. Domingo walked on the red carpet wearing an extravagant black and white cape suit to last year’s Met Gala, a perfect example of flamboyant styling and a lavish silhouette.

Coleman is an actor, director, and playwright most notable for his roles in Fear of the Walking Dead, Euphoria, Zola, and Rustin. He’s been known to dress to the nines, looking absolutely fabulous in whatever outfit he decides to wear. He puts a unique spin on every outfit and is not afraid to show a little bit more skin when necessary (pecs out and all).

He married his husband Raúl in 2014 after first meeting in 2005.

The Met Gala will be back on May 5, 2025. with the dress code to be revealed in early 2025. The spring exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will follow soon after running from May 6 to October 26, 2025.