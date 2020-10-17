EXCLUSIVE: How This Couple Makes Their Open Relationship Work

Modern day relationships have a variety of factors that work with each couple. Some enjoy being monogamous while others are totally open as long as it fits within the guidelines that they set up with one another.

We have covered the monogamy side of things in a past couple series on Instinct and now we are highlighting a duo who happen to be the complete opposite and are blissfully fine with that decision.

Meet adorable twosome Andrew Durby and David Perre, a couple who has been together for many years. Their journey started on a popular app and appears to be going strong all this time later as they still can’t seem to get enough of one another simply based on our cute Q&A with them.

The model and artist chatted with Instinct about their initial meeting, how they make being in an open relationship work, why COVID has brought them even closer together and their best advice for those single people out there who want what they have.

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight?

We met on Grindr and haven’t spent a day apart since the first night we met. So I guess you could say it was love at first sight!

How long have you both been together at this point?

We just celebrated our 4-year anniversary in the middle of August!

Congrats! Does it surprise you that its been this long?

We both can’t believe it’s been 4 years already because it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long, but at the same time we both feel like we have known each other our whole lives.

What is your favorite thing to love about each other?

Andrew’s answer: I love how David is so comfortable in his skin and can light up an entire room with his smile & personality. He is without a doubt the most caring, strong & thoughtful man I know.

David’s answer: I love how Andrew is always learning and growing. I’ve never seen Andrew say he can’t do something. He has the biggest heart and would give the tank top off his back for anyone he cared about.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship?

We have been in a sexually open relationship for a few years now.

How do you make either work?

In our prior couplings we both wished we were sexually open. So when we decided to take our relationship to that level we had lots of communication and made sure we both knew what each other expected and set up boundaries to ensure we would always respect one another and always continue to communicate.

What has COVID been like for the two of you?

Well we have been inseparable since the day we met so COVID didn’t really change that, plus we also work together.

Has it brought you closer together?

For sure! We have both been there to help pick one another up when we are having those sad days during COVID and we are so blessed to have had each other during this crazy time.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up?

That’s so funny you ask. We always told our friends and families before we were together that kids weren’t for us. Things have changed though as we are now keen on having two little ones through surrogacy. One with each of our DNA would be so cool. So hopefully that will happen sometime in our future.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it?

Don’t search for it. Just focus on yourself and loving you first and when you meet the one you will know and it will just happen without effort. Don’t settle for something just because you feel alone & remember when you do meet that special person that relationships aren’t easy and the key to a successful one is through a lot of communication, respect, comprising & loving with all you have.