Daddy Amir is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is a thicc and furry daddy from Washington D.C. who is a recent transplant to Los Angeles. If you frequent L.A.’s hottest queer spots, you may have seen Amir shaking his juicy self on a stage, box, pole, or anywhere the bills are flowin’! The 30-year-old is a self-proclaimed triple threat who does a little of everything on top of being a muse to many local artists.

If you follow Amir on social media, you know he openly celebrates body positivity and is no stranger to sharing the comfort of his skin.

Amir’s smoldering sex appeal is why he is this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know him a little closer:

INSTINCT: What makes you a ‘triple threat’?

AMIR: Hahaha, so the triple threat in my bio, is mostly a joke conversation a friend and I had about trying to do anything I can throw myself into. A reference to that time in the 00s when everyone had to be everything. It seems to have ruffled some people that I’ve only been here in LA a year.

INSTINCT: What made you realize that you were a muse for so many?

AMIR: I’ve been really lucky that so many artists have decided to spend time illustrating me! I think it’s just that community of artists knowing I’ll always support them. Alternatively, it’s not that deep and they just like drawing my large butt!

INSTINCT: How did you get started in modeling?

AMIR: Through Instagram, I haven’t done too many professional modeling gigs. Basically fake modeling has given me a few opportunities!

INSTINCT: How did you get started dancing?

AMIR: I started gogo dancing a little before the pandemic in DC. A friend who organized a party needed someone and saw that I owned some pink party clothes lol. Since I’m always down to try things I said yes, you get to be a part of nightlife so I’ve stayed with it.

INSTINCT: How many tattoos do you have and which is your favorite?

AMIR: 12! My favorite is probably my Madonna Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Corset with the quote, “Poor is the man whose pleasure depends on the permission of another.”

INSTINCT: How do you keep up with that thicc body?

AMIR: I’m naturally thick, but it’s definitely a lot of work. Gym 5 days a week, I meal prep and eat the same 7 meals daily. I do relax on the weekend and let myself eat whatever, but I stay active–hike, gogo, and beach all weekend.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

AMIR: I can’t ride a bike lol

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

AMIR: Photography you get to see something a particular way and bring that vision into frame.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

AMIR: Probably my ability to talk to anyone

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

AMIR: No body part. It’s my beard that grows up to my eyeballs!

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

AMIR: Assuredness in self, it transcends appearance and just adds that something.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

AMIR: Honestly moving to LA. I wanted it and I was persistent and it was my first move away from home!

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

AMIR: I don’t like to really define accomplishments by my day job anymore. Maybe travel to more countries, produce a major party, design some clothing!

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

AMIR: I’ve been in love before, but currently single. I love physical affection. I also need that person to absolutely be able to stand on their own in social settings. Have their own interests and something they can teach me.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

The Prestige

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? I really don’t crush on celebrities! There is rarely diversity.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? It’s a tie between a Big Mac or half the menu at Taco Bell.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Britney Spears In the Zone





INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

AMIR: Definitely an unexpected honor!

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? You can use this to promote anything you’d like as well.

AMIR: If you’re in LA and want to be creative, art is my favorite! Let’s make something 🙂

Follow Amir on Instagram for your daily dose of daddy thiccness.