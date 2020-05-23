Dan Levy Has A Message For Those Refusing To Wear Masks In Public

As the quarantine has raged on for the country, it has suddenly (with a little help from certain residents in our nations capital) become a very polarizing and cultural battlefield. Suddenly, those that are wearing masks and adhering to social guidelines are being looked at one way, while those railing to open businesses prior to the dates (based on federal guidelines) are looked at entirely differently. As the chasm only widens throughout the country, some states that have been affected profoundly by the pandemic, making masks a requirement in certain environments. Los Angeles County, CA for example requires face masks whenever you are outside & people are around. Conversely in Asbury Park, N.J., the legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk is requiring masks on the boardwalk, but are only “suggesting” them on the beach.

When Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy started see the viral videos of people audibly (and sometimes violently) railing against being asked to wear a face mask as a courtesy to their fellow man, Levy spoke out on his Instagram page. As many are considering being asked to simply wear a mask as a massive infringement on their freedoms, Levy had some sage and sound advice for these fellow American citizens; “I suppose, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing,” Levy said. He went on to say “Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people.”

Speaking of Dan Levy & masks being worn, it seems that Levy’s now famed character of David Rose on Schitt’s Creek is becoming somewhat of a fashion statement of its own during the pandemic. The character of Alexis Rose brought the phrase “Ew David” into the American pop culture lexicon and now a mask with the phrase is being sold on Etsy for around $13.00 Protecting others while being culturally on trend?-consider us there.

Follow Dan Levy on Instagram here