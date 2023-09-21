Dixon Dallas Drops His Latest Racy Country Song

Jake Hill’s alter ego, Dixon Dallas, has quickly gained online fame after releasing chart-toppings songs, which also happen to be steamy gay anthems…

In fact, he recently dropped a new untitled song on TikTok, which is yet another NSFW country bop about him needing a man to lay him down. The lyrics of his latest track goes:

Advertisement

“I need a man to lay me down and give me something to feel/come pull me closer, bend me over, I’m just here for the thrill. No strings attached/I’ll arch my back and let you do what you want. Yeah you can use me as you please/I’m on my knees.”

Talk about proud bottom energy!

The song continues with more raunchy lyrics, as Dallas sings:

“I’ll go and grab a couple candles, you grab me by the throat/Nothin’ I can’t handle, it’s just a little choke. Don’t be shy, I like it rough/It ain’t enough until I’m screaming your name/Don’t make me beg, unless you want it, you know I ain’t ashamed.”

Advertisement

You can listen to his latest racy country song here:

Moreover, the country singer has been facing queerbaiting allegations because of his unapologetic gay bops. Dallas addressed the matter during an interview with Pride, expressing:

“My music is a big f**k you to my past. No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”