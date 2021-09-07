Here’s Why You Should Sleep Without Clothes

A popular TikTok Doctor says you should put your clothes back on. That is, unless you prefer to sleep in your feces.

Sleeping naked can seem appealing for many reasons. If you get hot in your sleep, you won’t have to worry about extra fabric getting in the way. Sleeping naked has also been proven to be better for your testicles and their sperm count. Plus, it just seems hotter and more attractive when you sleep naked with a spouse. But, again, a TikTok doctor is sharing one important downside to it.

Dr. Anthony Youn is a TikToker, a YouTube video creator, a host of the podcast The Holistic Plastic Surgery Show, and an author of several best-selling books. And in one of his recent viral TikTok videos, Dr. Youn recommends that no one sleep naked in bed. Why? Because when you sleep you fart. And when you fart, you automatically spray a little fecal matter.

“The average person passes gas 15 to 25 times a day, and this can happen while you’re sleeping,” the doctor explains. “And a scientific study proved that every time you pass gas, you are spraying a tiny amount of fecal matter.

He then adds, “This is true, even if it’s not a real shart. And that same study showed that your tighty whities will catch all of these particles. So for the sake of your bed partner, please sleep with your underwear on.”

But here’s the thing. TikTok is not just a one-way lecture, it’s a two-way conversation. The comments within Dr. Youn’s video were full of people fighting against the doctor’s stance.

“Listen, I’ve farted happily into my bedsheets for 39 years,” wrote one TikTok user. “You ain’t gonna change me.”

“My husband and I will just keep air sh-tting on each other I guess,” said another.

Though, there were some commenters who were alarmed and disgusted by the video.

As one TikToker commented, “I’ll just throw out my mattress now.”