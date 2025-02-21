‘Doctor Who’ Is Still Pushing Boundaries; Woke Or Not

When it comes to Doctor Who, we’ve seen the Time Lord regenerate countless times, but it seems like the real twist in the plot these days is the persistent rumor mill around its latest incarnation. And this time, the whispers aren’t about the TARDIS or the Daleks – they’re about “wokery.”

Ah, yes, the much-loved tabloid buzzword that has somehow wormed its way into every conversation that even vaguely touches on social progress. The Sun, always first with the “breaking” news, recently dropped a bombshell that 32-year-old Ncuti Gatwa, the charismatic new Doctor, is reportedly about to exit the show after just two seasons, due to a “backlash” over the “woke” direction of the series. Rumors swirled that the BBC, fearing the wrath of outraged fans (presumably the same ones who never really warmed up to Jodie Whittaker), was gearing up to pull the plug on the whole shebang.

Spoiler alert: the BBC has flat-out denied it. And honestly, it seems a bit dramatic, even for a show that’s traveled through time and space. The corporation issued a statement calling the article “incorrect” and made it clear that Doctor Who is not about to be shelved – and definitely not due to “wokery” (whatever that means in 2025).

For those of us who’ve watched Doctor Who since the days of Tom Baker’s scarf or Jodie Whittaker’s unforgettable run, let’s remember: queer storylines have been a part of the show’s DNA for decades (hello, Captain Jack Harkness and Sarah Lancashire). So, the idea that Gatwa’s tenure somehow represents a radical shift toward social progress feels a bit… off-brand. Perhaps the real reason for the “backlash” isn’t the inclusion of progressive ideas, but the fact that the show’s lead is an openly queer Black man – something that some viewers might not be quite ready to accept, but that’s their problem, not the Doctor’s.

Let’s get into the numbers for a second: the BBC is not acting like a network on the verge of pulling a beloved program off the air. While it’s true that viewership for Doctor Who has dipped from its heyday (we’re talking 13 million in the David Tennant era to 3.5 million in more recent times), the show still remains a heavy hitter for younger audiences, especially on iPlayer. Heck, it’s the BBC’s top drama for under-35s. No cancellation here, people. We don’t even know what “abysmal” means in this context, but trust, the Doctor is still in.

And as for the idea that Ncuti Gatwa is leaving to chase Hollywood dreams – while we’d love to see him donning a red carpet and delivering zingers at award shows, it doesn’t sound like he’s jumping out of the TARDIS anytime soon. In fact, he’s expressed feeling overwhelmed by the love and warmth of the fans, despite the racially charged and homophobic backlash he’s faced since taking the role. “I concentrate on that more than anything,” he says. The negativity? He shrugs it off, opting instead to focus on the immense joy the show brings to fans – especially those who brave the cold for an autograph or a selfie in the early hours of the morning.

But of course, for those who prefer to stir the pot with sensationalized drama, it’s always easier to fan the flames of “cancel culture” and “woke” than to accept the reality: Doctor Who is a show that embraces everyone – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

So, as we strap in for what’s next, let’s be clear: Doctor Who isn’t going anywhere. It’s too iconic, too relevant, and too willing to push boundaries – whether it’s casting a Black Doctor or delivering wild, time-bending stories that defy what we think of as “normal.”

And Ncuti? If he’s getting offers from Hollywood, that’s fantastic, but the TARDIS door isn’t closing anytime soon. No one said being the Doctor was easy, but we think he’s up for the challenge.

Because one thing’s for sure: it’s not woke to challenge the status quo, it’s just Doctor Who being the Doctor Who we need right now. Keep on flying, Time Lord. We’re all in for the ride.

