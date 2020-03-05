Does Straight Men Making Gay Content Help To Detoxify Masculinity?

With the rise of web sites like JustForFans and OnlyFans, more and more heterosexual men are signing up to make soft porn for gay subscribers according to Dazed’s Josh Schot.

Schot interviewed several straight men who utilize their public Instagram and Twitter accounts to encourage gay men to subscribe to their softcore porn accounts on the content-hosting fan sites.

Ryan Yule, a Scottish personal trainer, has been uploading content to OnlyFans for nearly two years now.

After being discharged from the military in February 2018, he admits he was “tired of being skint” (broke), so he began uploading solo videos to the site.

He tells Dazed, “I used to have a wank and wouldn’t get paid for it, and now, I get paid for it.”

Can’t argue with that logic.

Yule shares photos on his Instagram account (24k followers) regularly which he credits for helping build a monthly following of 250 subscribers on OnlyFans at $15 a pop. After the web site’s cut, that comes out to about $3,000 a month.

Yule says his family and friend follow his Instagram and see the pics, but he’s not worried that those close to him will question his sexuality.

“If someone’s going to get on at me and say ‘that’s gay as f*ck’, what are you doing? I don’t care, it’s done,” says the 26-year-old. “I’m totally comfortable with my sexuality.”

Aaron Mcleod, who works as a full-time electrician, says he considered setting up an OnlyFans account for over a year, and finally made the leap two months ago.

Like his friends who had done the same, he initially listed his account anonymously. But after a week, he reversed course saying he “didn’t much care what people thought” and wanted to leverage his 25k following on Instagram to promote the OnlyFans account.

A week later he had attracted 205 subscribers. Since that time, his Instagram has swelled up to over 27k.

Mcleod explains he treats the account as a business to help him save for his son’s future. And he readily admits he’s unconcerned about having a following that’s 90 percent gay.

“I’m happy to appeal to an audience that are going to pay me money,” says Mcleod.

Though much of what he does deals with homoerotic chat, he blows off any questions from his friends about the content. “I’ve got a girlfriend, everyone knows that.”

The main focus of Schot’s article is how these heterosexual men are unafraid of their public lives intersecting with their OnlyFans efforts.

Lotan Carter, who appeared on the UK edition of Big Brother, says “If I asked my Mrs right now, she’d describe me as a lad.”

In the UK, ‘lad culture’ involves young guys eschewing sensitivity for drinking, violence, and sexism. Basically, toxic masculinity.

Carter was ejected from the Big Brother house last year for being involved in a fight but says he doesn’t buy into any “homophobic, narrow-minded” perspective.

Like the other men profiled in the article, Carter disregards any negative connotation to his OnlyFans work.

“I don’t need to prove anything to anyone,” he tells Dazed. “I’m comfortable with what I do. I couldn’t give a toss.”

Read the full article on Dazed.