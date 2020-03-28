Drag Race Season 12 Is… Unsettling

Sherry Pie Continues To Dominate The Current Season Of Drag Race And That’s Only The Tip Of The Cringey Iceberg

The RuPaul’s Drag Race producers are probably popping champagne at their homes right now. The current season has an unprecedented amount of media attention. Yes, that attention was mainly negative due to Sherry Pie’s unusual and perverted catfishing which caused her to get disqualified, but with a quarantine in place for nearly all of America, ratings must be through the roof. Combine those instances with a round of applause for donating all of Sherry’s winnings to The Trevor Project and nearly editing her out of each episode and you have created mainstream praise which should lead the series on par for yet another Emmy Award – especially their editing team. Yes, all of that is great and some of the queens are serving trailblazing looks, but it’s quite difficult to get over the literal clown show we are watching.

Drag Race hasn’t been a kumbaya since its’ creation – how could it be? A bunch of gay men – let alone drag queens – in the same room fighting for a mass supply of the best makeup one could buy and a hundred thousand dollars? I’d throw bows, too! Fans of the series since the beginning know that the drama always came with the premise. Audiences were virtually united against the bullying of Sharon Needles, that The Heathers from season three were rude – but were also the evident front runners, and Jinx Monsoon needed to defeat the Rolasktox alliance more than we needed our crush to return a text. However, with the current season’s obvious predetermined love of Sherry, we’re getting more of the other queens to fill the void and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

As we learned from Sherry’s only unedited episode pre-scandal, she was absolutely going to be a powerhouse character throughout her very long run – she’s already won two episodes, including the most recent, and placed top two in another. It would be safe to say that Sherry was the producer’s favorite and they had predetermined storylines for the audiences to love her. She was going to hit a bunch of checkmarks we’ve yet to see in a winner: Camp, Theatrical, Overweight, and Goofy. After the outrage of the elimination of Nina West last season and knowing the fans don’t want to see another “outcast” or “fashion” queen get crowned, Sherry was clearly their best bet in the vein of inclusivity. That’s now scraped, and we have to see which queen will be the replacement winner – because at this point, we all know it would’ve very much been Sherry’s to lose. Despite most of the queens reaffirming their own beliefs that they are “the most talented season” and “strong queens”, none are standing out as THAT one with the X factor we have previously seen in seasons dominated by Bianca Del Rio, Raja, and Bob The Drag Queen – who each won their cycle the moment they walked into the workroom. This title probably would’ve gone to Sherry. This is the most “duh” of why the season is disconcerting, but it doesn’t stop there.

We’re only a few episodes in, but by now everyone would have their favorites. Yet, it’s a little hard to “stan” for any of the queens. Gigi Goode is absolutely serving lewk after lewk, but we’ve seen her character before in season ten winner, Aquaria. Jan Sport is adorable, but her edit leads us to believe something about her is missing, for the lack of a better term. Crystal Methyd is supposed to be the kooky wildcard, yet is lacking the loveable aura we’ve seen with – let’s say Alaska 5000. Brita Filter is almost on her way to becoming the new Phi Phi O’Hara of Drag Race – abrasive, crude, and delusional. Her post filming behavior has been blasted by guest judge Leslie Jones as detailed in a video by YouTuber Jackyonce. The group bullying of Aiden Zhane is becoming uncomfortable, especially since it is being led by dummy cult leader, Brita. Not even Nicky Doll’s generous donation of one wig to the adorable and full-of-heart, Heidi N Closet, could save her from the gang mentality that we witnessed during last night’s episode of Untucked. The bullying from Zhane’s first episode has become uncomfortable to witness. I’m sure we can all relate to being in a room where chances are we are the most disliked person. Imagine being constantly reminded of that? It’s an ick factor that’s hard to shake. Thankfully Heidi had the nerve to end the bullying and she may be the only hope for the entire season. But, catfish and bullying isn’t the end of the strangest season yet.

We’re forced to watch storylines of victimizing as we saw in the most recent episodes from Rock M. Sakura, Widow Von’Du, and Jackie Cox. Victimizing storylines are a typical troupe Drag Race has shoved down our throats since season five onwards. We can’t even go with an All Stars version without one of the queens relating back to some childhood trauma. Currently, the average Drag Race fan is probably a teenager at this point, but there are still a handful of confident adults who watch slapstick, brainless challenges, like twerking in a bee costume, for a form of entertainment. Moreover, it’s to root on someone we’ve likely seen perform at a bar or possibly are friends with in real life. Drag Race continues to miss the beat on this: Not every gay person was bullied in high school then went to do drag. Some of us were homecoming kings (or queens) and have a healthy relationship with their families. Not every LGBTQ person plays a victim throughout their lives. We make mistakes and experience struggle, but we learn from it and grow.

Drag Race this season isn’t really fun. What used to be the best series on air is becoming overproduced while queens are being overlooked and over exposed and some of us are simply over it. It’s becoming a little damaging to the political message coming from behind the scenes. Why would one want to join this (political) party? Something is off and it’s unsettling. Yes, there’s no doubt we’ll continue watching until the season’s end – because we obviously have to see how they handle Sherry’s disqualification when she ultimately reaches the grand finale. But, can we get a little bit of decency put back into this show or have we gone too far down the rabbit hole?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.