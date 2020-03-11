“Dragnificent” Gets An Official Series Pickup & Premiere Date On TLC!

When network execs were putting a series together featuring ladies in need of some beauty (pardon the pun) TLC, they knew the right people to call; some fierce and talented drag queens!

The Wrap announced that Dragnificent (and the four gorgeous drag queens turned fairy godmothers that star in the series) is officially premiering on April 19th. TLC’s official word on the show is as glowing as their stars highlighter. “Whether it be a bride who wants to feel beautiful walking down the aisle, an alumna who wants to strut her stuff at an upcoming high school reunion, or a woman coming to terms with her new body after losing a massive amount of weight, there is nothing our queens can’t tackle” the network says. They went on to say “No matter how big the event or transformation, our fairy godmothers are just the team needed to give these people the confidence, courage and grace they need to be their best at the biggest moments of their lives”.

The queens that are part of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race are eclectic, talented, and of course, absolute stunners. Bebe Zahara Benet continues to bring her Cameroon eleganza and makes their subjects equally as fashion forward. Alexis Michelle‘s has mama bear tendencies and Broadway sensibilities. Thorgy Thor knows how to use her own side splitting sense of humor to get to the heart of some of their subjects and find their inner smile. Jujubee has the keen ability to see things in their subjects that they themselves are not able to see. Together, the dolls are able to use both their own life experiences and the experiences of their subjects to craft what turns out to be a Dragnificent experience for all of the ladies.

“Dragnificent” premieres Sunday, April 19 at 11 p.m. before moving to its regular time slot on Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m on TLC (check local listings)