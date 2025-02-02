Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney Heat Up Gay Twitter

Okay, disclaimer: they took it down…but we got you. Dylan O’Brien suddenly started trending on X for a very special (and a very hot) reason. O’Brien and James Sweeney co-star in Twinless–the latest critically-acclaimed film to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the Sundance audience award for a U.S. dramatic film where O’Brien was also awarded with the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting.

Twinless talks about grief, which is especially unique in the points of view of O’Brien and Sweeney’s character who both grapple with the loss of their characters’ respective twins. The two meet through twin-bereavement support groups and find a special bond in each other…and that special bond ultimately leads to a passionate moment in the movie where the two lock lips and pinch nipples (per O’Brien’s character’s request–kinky).

O’Brien, rocking a mustache that somehow makes this even hotter, wastes no time stripping both himself and Sweeney down—flinging clothes everywhere like he’s hosting a chaotic yard sale. Turns out, his character, Rocky, is a top (who would’ve guessed?), and he wastes no time proving it, smoothly grinding into Sweeney from behind like a man on a mission. But wait—there’s more! In a move that can only be described as Olympic-level flexibility, Denis (Sweeney) throws his legs over Rocky’s shoulders for, let’s just say, optimal positioning. By this point, the film is officially too hot to handle, and Gay Twitter? Fully losing its collective mind over this unexpected, yet deeply appreciated, turn of events.

Fans are feeling hot and thirsty with many commenting that the two actors’ chemistry was totally palpable through the screen!

“Fake or not, the chemistry was too good to question”

“Dylan said, ‘Time to give the people something to talk about’”

“ Oh, maybe I should tune in”

“Dylan O’Brien having a gay sex scene was not on my 2025 bingo card”

“Im so in the mood right now”

“Looks like he’s unlocked his final form”

“I honestly didn’t see this coming”

O’Brien, who is straight in real life, worked closely with Sweeney to give a more authentic performance. Telling Variety:

“Most of the time, he’d be like, ‘You were too straight on that,’” O’Brien shared. “I was happy for that permission. A sign of a great filmmaker is to always give you the freedom to explore a direction or rein it in.”

this is what my teenage self imagined my first time would be like…#DylanOBrien pic.twitter.com/kkO1xR3Qhm — nycethancheese (@nycethancheese) February 2, 2025

There has yet to be an announcement on the film’s theatrical release, but with the amount of critical praise that the movie is receiving, don’t be surprised to hear about its cinematic release soon.

Twinless is directed and written by James Sweeney and co-stars O’Brien, Aisling Franciosi, Lauren Graham, Tasha Smith, Chris Perfetti, François Arnaud, Susan Park and Cree Cicchino.