Elton John Attends ‘The Devil Wears Prada the Musical’ In Chicago

Elton John has put his golden touch onto the Broadway stage in the past (The Lion King, Aida) but now he is taking on a film that has taken on a life of its very own; the legendary performer is crafting the music that will serve as the soundtrack to the Broadway adaptation of the stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. John told People that he and collaborator Shaina Taub have completed “about 20 songs” and said “You can write tongue-in-cheek numbers, you can write serious numbers, you can write a very romantic song, a very frivolous song”.

The musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada already announced their cast, and it’s filled with acclaimed Great White Way powerhouse performers. Tony-winning actress Beth Leavel as steps into the stilettos of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, head of Runway magazine, while Taylor Iman Jones will be inhabiting up the role of writer Andrea “Andy” Sachs. Javier Muñoz will portray Nigel Owens (Stanley Tucci in the film); Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter; Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt in the film); Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward; Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom (Adrian Grenier in the film), and actor Christian Thompson playing the fictional writer of the same name (the character that Simon Baker portrayed in the film that attempted to woo Andy throughout the film).

In the video, John performed three songs titled “Dress Your Way Up”, “When a Legend Is Born,” and the title track, “The Devil Wears Prada.” His performance of “Dress You Up” is classic Elton John, with bold lyrics and strong and classic piano accompaniment. “A Legend Is Born” is a piano-laden, down-tempo ballad, speaking of “Fashion Week in Paris”. We only get a sneak peek at the title track, but it’s a triumphant anthem that ends with the brilliant turn of phrase “cause hell is the runway where the Devil Wears Prada”.

@broadwayworld Get a first look at The Devil Wears Prada in its pre-Broadway run at @broadwayinchicago! 👠 ♬ original sound – BroadwayWorld

Follow Elton John on Instagram

Follow ‘The Devil Wears Prada The Musical’ on Instagram

Tickets for ‘The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical’ are now on sale to the public and range from $33.00 – $110.00, with a select number of premium tickets available.

For more information and to check the playing schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.