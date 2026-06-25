A Weekend of F1 Thrills and Waldorf Astoria Luxury in Las Vegas



Las Vegas has always had a way of pulling me back. The constant reinvention, or the promise that something unforgettable is waiting just around the corner. Whatever the reason, every trip feels a little different. So, when we arrived at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, recently named the Best Hotel in Las Vegas by Travel + Leisure for 2025, we knew we were in for something special.

From the moment I stepped through the doors, the chaos of the Strip seemed to fade away. Walking into my room felt like discovering my own private sanctuary high above the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcased the glittering streets below, a deep soaking tub practically dared me to cancel any remaining plans, and the peaceful elegance of the space made it easy to forget I was in the middle of one of the world’s most exciting destinations. In the evening, we settled by the window and watched the lights of Las Vegas come alive beneath us. Somehow, from this vantage point, the neon playground below felt serene—a welcome reminder that even in America’s most overstimulating city, you can slow down and enjoy its softer side.

The next morning traded serenity for speed. Grand Prix Plaza, just off the Strip, is where Formula 1 fandom gets turned into a full-body experience. The newly re-imagined F1 X pulled us straight into machinery of the sport, with immersive exhibits, refreshed memorabilia as well as interactive moments that made it for a fun and unforgettable experience. We designed a custom car livery, tried our hands at pit crew challenges, and stepping into a state-of-the-art 4D theater made this feel like a backstage pass to one of the fastest shows on earth.

Next was the simulators. If F1 X is about the behind the scenes of the sport, the F1 Simulators are about feeling it. Every turn, surge, and split-second correction created the illusion that I had somehow leapt from tourist to driver. It was thrilling, and wildly addictive.

But the crown jewel of the day, at least for us, was F1 Drive. There’s something deliciously surreal about climbing into an F1-inspired kart and realizing you’re about to race on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. With 22 turns packed into 1,470 feet of track, the course delivered enough twists, acceleration, and drama to make anyone feel like they were chasing a podium finish. We rate it: equal parts adrenaline rush and kid-like joy. A must do.

After the track, we slowed things down with drinks and conversation at the F1 Hub Lounge, where we sat down with Grand Prix Plaza General Manager Benjamin Larvie. Larvie spoke about the vision behind space: making Formula 1 not just a spectator sport but something participatory, something guests can feel in their bodies and carry home. His passion for accessibility and for making the F1 world tangible to every kind of fan was infectious and genuine.

That sense of glamour followed us back to the Waldorf Astoria, where the evening concluded 23 floors above the Strip at Hard Shake, the hotel’s sophisticated cocktail lounge that deserves far more attention than it gets. Wrapped in deep indigo hues, warm champagne tones, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing some of the most breathtaking views in Las Vegas.

From the moment we arrived, the staff struck that perfect balance of attentiveness and genuine hospitality. The cocktails were every bit as refined as the setting. We ordered the Golden Silence, a blend of Patrón Blanco, Canton ginger liqueur, ginger syrup, and raspberry. As someone who isn’t much of a cocktail drinker, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Smooth, balanced, and dangerously easy to sip, it may have converted me—at least for one evening.

To accompany our drinks, we ordered several sushi rolls, which were both indulgent and incredibly fresh. Each plate disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived. By the time dessert rolled around, we were already planning our return visit. The Bananas Foster was the perfect finale—warm, decadent, and worth saving room for.

As the city sparkled below us, the entire lounge glowed with that uniquely Vegas promise that the night could continue unfolding for hours if you wanted it to. It was the perfect ending to the day—one part nightcap, one part love letter to luxury, and a reminder that some of the city’s most memorable experiences happen far above the casino floor.

By checkout the next morning, the trip had delivered the perfect pairing: Formula 1 adrenaline and Waldorf Astoria luxury. In a city that rarely does subtlety, Vegas proved it wears both remarkably well.

All images provided by Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas and Grand Prix Plaza Las Vegas.