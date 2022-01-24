Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Was A Brilliant Man Of Many Words

The fashion world recently lost one of its titans, an individual who literally helped to shape modern fashion to be what we now know it to be. Legendary fashion journalist and former Editor-At-Large of American Vogue, André Leon Talley passed away at 73 on January 18th, 2022. Everyone who is anyone from the worlds of fashion, media and Hollywood, paid tribute to Talley. From supermodel Naomi Campbell to music icon Mariah Carey, A-Listers took to social media to pay their respect and share their condolences. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey called Talley a “Legend,” saying that he could never be “duplicated.”

Anna Wintour, the Editor-In-Chief of American Vogue (and Global Editorial Director of Vogue), first met André Leon Talley in 1983 at the offices of Vogue. The two shared a decades long personal and professional relationship, at times glorious and at times (by Wintour’s own admission), complicated. But Wintour has described the loss of André as “immeasurable”. She describes the late André as brilliant, entertaining, generous, charming and one who “clearly had a way with words”.

“Amidst a lifetime of memories of Andre, I will never forget his kindness, his chivalry, and his friendship”. -Anna Wintour on André Leon Talley, Vogue.com

Here’s a look at André’s legacy, being a black man from humble beginnings in Jim Crow’s South to being a treasure of the high fashion world. A life, career and legacy that had major impact globally. But, I think the most important part of André’s legacy will be giving people hope and the confidence to be their authentic self and having the confidence to know that that is enough.

“I think that I’m sort of interesting but I’m not all of that and a bag of chips, I think that I’m interesting on a good day… when I’ve got the right clothes on”. -ALT, The New York Times

“This biggest lessons I’ve learned was to be yourself, to be who you are, be confident in who you are and just use your background, your roots to go ahead and go forward”. -ALT, The New York Times

“When I have interns, I always say ‘handwritten thank you notes can make a difference’. People remember that, not an e-mail, a handwritten note in an envelope”. -ALT

“Tradition is everything and you cannot forget traditions. You cannot forget traditions. You cannot forget going to church. Everyday you go to church, that impresses me. It gives you strength. Darling, clothes are not important in this pandemic. What’s important is your strength that comes from your faith, your values. All of that is very ingrained in you, so therefore, you can survive”. – ALT

“I don’t consider myself a slave of fashion, no. I consider myself a custodian, a curatorial person fashion”. – ALT, In Conversation 92Y

“Luxury is to be able to take control of one’s life, health and the pursuit of happiness in a way that is joyful”. – ALT



“I have fought quietly to impact the culture”. – ALT

“My story is a fairytale of excess and in every fairytale there is evil and darkness, but you overcome it with light. I want every person I come across – the stranger on the street, the church member in the pew next to me, to feel love. I have not been privy to love in my life, but I want them to feel that they received some love from engaging with me, André Leon Talley”. – ALT, The Guardian

A titan of fashion, a revered editor and a stylist to the stars – but most importantly (as described by his plethora of friends), a kind and genuine person. We will forever hear the gospel and wisdom that you’ve preached into this world. André Leon Talley, Rest In Peace.