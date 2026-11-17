Remember Fire Island? The legendary LGBTQ getaway known for its beach parties, summer romances, iconic Tea Dances, and plenty of unforgettable gay memories might be getting a new chapter. Only this time, we’re trading New York for Greece!

The founders of Fire Island are now introducing New Fire Island, a residential community planned along the picturesque Greek coastline. And apparently, there’s already plenty of interest. According to its website, more than 2,500 people are currently on the waitlist, with 1,000 anticipated home sites listed at the time of writing.

So, what exactly are the gays signing up for?

READ: Billy Porter Gets Candid About Sex, Fire Island, and Learning New Tricks at 30

A New Island, a Different Kind of Paradise

According to its website, New Fire Island is inspired by the legacy of places like Fire Island Pines, offering a community built around casual sophistication, intentional comfort, and extraordinary experiences.

The project isn’t simply selling vacation properties. It’s presenting a lifestyle centered on design, wellness, socializing, and connection.

Its first residential phases will offer two property types: Garden Villas and limited Courtyard Townhomes. Buyers can choose existing designs, adapt them to their land, or work with their own architect to create something entirely personal.

Future plans are also being considered, including a boutique hotel, limited apartments, and a youth hostel.

But Can You Buy the Magic of Old Fire Island?

Here’s where things get interesting.

The original Fire Island wasn’t just somewhere gay men went to party. For generations, it served as a refuge from homophobia and discrimination, giving LGBTQ people space to express themselves and build communities when doing so wasn’t always safe elsewhere.

Places like Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines developed their own identities, while traditions such as the Tea Dance, the Meat Rack, and the famous Invasion of the Pines became part of queer cultural history.

Of course, the original wasn’t without its problems. Wealth and racial exclusion shaped parts of its history, although newer initiatives have worked to make its spaces more inclusive.

New Fire Island, meanwhile, is presenting a considerably more polished vision. Its luxury real estate model and high financial barriers raise questions about who will actually get to participate. Critics have also pointed to the lack of diversity in its promotional vision.

A New Generation of Gay Getaways?

There’s no denying that the idea of a Greek coastal community inspired by the original gay mecca sounds exciting. But there’s a difference between recreating an aesthetic and building a community with decades of shared history.

The original Fire Island became iconic because of the people, culture, and traditions that made it what it was.

Whether the new location can create that same magic remains to be seen. But with thousands already on its waitlist, it looks like the gays are at least curious about what comes next.