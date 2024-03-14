First Out Gay Men’s Soccer Player Josh Cavallo Proposes to Boyfriend

Josh Cavallo, who is the first out gay player in men’s soccer, surprised his followers with good news when he announced that he is now engaged to boyfriend Leighton Morrell. <3

The 24-year-old Australian soccer player was the one who popped the question to his partner in the middle of the field at Coopers Stadium, where his team Adelaide United plays. In the first photo on his post, he can be seen all smiles while kneeling down on one knee, presenting the ring to his boyfriend.

On the caption, Cavallo wrote:

“Starting this year with my fiancé Mr & Mr Coming soon Thank you @adelaideunited for helping set up this surprise.”

“You’re endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically,” the midfielder further expressed on his heartfelt caption.

He then concluded, sharing:

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

Back in October 2021, Cavallo came out as gay via a video message, which he posted on Instagram.

Sources: people.com, bbc.com