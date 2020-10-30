“Fleece Navidad”-RuPaul & Old Navy Are Giving Holiday Realness In Their New Commercials

RuPaul is without argument, a marketing genius. Whether he is offering up glistening Christmas ornaments crafted in his own image or helping make RuPaul’s Drag Race into a global juggernaut, Mama Ru knows how to get our attention. With the holidays fast approaching, RuPaul has partnered up with Old Navy once again for a festively fierce holiday campaign, aptly titled We Holiday.

RuPaul (yes-she is in full drag) appears in five different commercial spots for the retail store, singing his holiday song, “Hey Sis” alongside ads highlighting Old Navy’s Cozy collection (10/26), Jingle Jammies (10/26), showing a range of masks for the family (10/28), holiday shopping convenience (11/3), as well as Old Navy’s legendary post-Christmas sale (12/26).

https://youtu.be/RRDEPzO_v14

Partnering up with Old Navy is not the only way RuPaul is kicking off the holidays a tad bit early this year. He also is dropping a holiday EP titled Hey Sis It’s Christmas featuring some of the standout tracks from his 2018 holiday collection Christmas Party.

While RuPaul might be giving sleepwear-realness in the ads, he definitely likes to show up decked out at all times. “I like to dress up,” Ru says to The Daily Front Row. “It’s one of the things I’ve done since I was a kid. Everything – boy clothes, girl clothes, you name it – I just wear it. And most of the times, I do it for myself. Because we’re spending more time at home, I still dress up. Don’t tell anybody but sometimes, I wear some fabulous outfit just watching television. Because I think of it as a dress rehearsal. I wear outfits at home before I take them out on the street.”

