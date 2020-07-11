Florida Gays Claimed A Beach Spot & Named It Stonewall

Did Florida gain a new gay space?

Late last month, some of Pompano Beach, Florida inhabitants took to the beach in order to honor the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprisings on June 28, 1969. But this group didn’t just party on the beach. Instead, they decided to rename a spot after Stonewall.

According to the South Florida Gay News, the group, which has its own Facebook group, unofficially proclaimed the section Stonewall Beach. But, there’s currently no way of telling whether this decision will gain traction. Despite that, the original group members were hopeful.

“We no longer have to hide in the shadows or make up secret names for places to meet in public. This beach area is to honor the people who risked it all for us,” said event organizer Anthony Kulp during the ceremony. “The name Stonewall will always be synonymous with the gay movement. Stonewall Beach will be a place for all to come and celebrate our differences whether lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or straight.”

But according to Kulp, the group didn’t decide on the spot and renaming just to honor the Stonewall Riots. Instead, he says there’s an issue of the other gay beaches becoming too populated. You see, Sebastian Beach in Fort Lauderdale, the most popular gay beach in Broward County, is “losing more and more parking.”

“A lot of gay people have moved up here to Pompano,” said local realtor Kulp. “If you arrive at 11 a.m., no parking.”

With that in mind, Kulp and company decided to claim a new space for LGTBQ beachgoers. As for why he chose the specific spot in Pompano Beach, Kulp says it’s because the area is close to parking, showers, bathrooms, and restaurants.

“I wanted to pick a spot close to everything,” he said. “We don’t need to hide at the end of the beach.”

But again, will the spot stick and how will residents feel about having this spot claimed for LGTBQ visitors? Especially since there’s no planned event in the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic? We’ll see how things turn out in time.