Former KNOTB Johnathan Knight Marries Longtime Love Harley Rodriguez

Congratulations are in order for former New Kids on the Block member Johnathan Knight. The Rock the Block contestant announced that he married his longtime partner Hayley Rodriguez last year. The two have been together since 2008 and were contestants on season 26 of The Amazing Race where they placed ninth.

Speaking to ET about the nuptials and relationship the Farmhouse Fixer host said,

“It’s great. We’ve been together 14 years. It’s nice to find love. We found each other later on in life, which makes it even better. We both understand each other.”

Knight, 54, was a member of The New Kids on the Block from 1986 to 1994 where they were arguably the biggest boy band in the world. Known for thier monster hits “Hanging Tough,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Please Don’t Go Girl,” they sold over 80 million records worldwide.

In addition to The Amazing Race, Knight is the host of Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV. Also previously reported by ET,

“In addition to renovating houses for Farmhouse Fixer, Knight added more to his schedule when he signed on to compete on season 4 of Rock the Block. Hosted by Ty Pennington, the competition follows four teams as they compete to add the most value to identical properties.”

Discussing their chances on season four, the I’ll Be Loving You singer commented,

“I know a lot of HGTV people and before we did this, we called and they said, ‘It’s gonna be long hours, you’re gonna lose your voice, you’re gonna get no sleep. We were like, ‘It’s Rock the Block. We’re gonna do it and we’re gonna win.”

Rock The Block airs Mondays at 9/8 on HGTV.

Sources: ET , images from Instagram: @jonathanrknight