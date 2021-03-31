Formerly Gay Gospel Singer Is Having A Hard Time Dating The Ladies

Three-time Grammy Award winning Gospel Singer, the formerly gay Donnie McClurkin says that he will probably end up alone because he doesn’t know how to be in a relationship with a woman. Despite McClurkin’s claims of “reversing his gay orientation”, with the help of will power and prayer – the Reigning King of Urban Gospel says he just doesn’t know what women want.

“I didn’t know how to have the relationship. I didn’t know, really, what a woman wanted…I didn’t know how to do this.”

In a 2002 article, the 61 year old famed gospel singer wrote that because of incidents of childhood molestation and pornography, he turned “gay”. But through his claims, he was able to overcome that “curse” – through god and prayer. Since then, he has condemned homosexuality and says if the power of prayer worked for him in reversing his gay, it can work for others too. The controversial remarks did land McClurkin in hot water, resulting in cancellations of tour dates and performances.

It was reported in 2016 that McClurkin was dating fellow gospel singer, Nicole C. Mullen. The two were even quoted as saying they were on the road to marriage. But there have been no sightings of the two together in recent times.

“My past relationships are a sprinkling of everything, men and women. I don’t know how to do this…I’ll probably be alone for the rest of my life as far as a mate is concerned.”

McClurkin is featured on the upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored, where he discusses his career, sexuality and dating life.

Do you Donnie McClurkin is suppressing his sexuality or did the power of prayer really help him overcome his “gay curse?”

Images from Donnie McClurkin’s Instagram account @donmac6453, Christian Lantry, and Earl Gibson III.