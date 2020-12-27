Gay Influencer Couple Scrambling After Instagram Deleted Their Account

Why was Matthew Olshefski and Paul Castle’s Instagram account taken down? The couple suspect homophobia may be at play.

Matthew Olshefski is known on the internet for paying songs on his violin while shirtless. As such, he’s become known as the shirtless violinist. But together with husband Paul Castle, Olshefski has gotten more intimate with fans by sharing moments of their life and creating LGBTQ representation on social media. Together, the two had 100,000 Instagram followers, 150,000 TikTok followers, 200,000 Facebook followers, and more.

But according to the couple in a talk with the Los Angeles Blade, their joint account was disabled. Unfortunately, a removed account is near impossible to get back on Instagram. That’s because the company, owned by Facebook, rarely engages in discourse over terminated accounts. Matthew and Paul found this out the hard way.

On December 20, Matthew and Paul found out that their account had been terminated for violating Instagram’s terms of use. And the violation in question? Pretending to be someone else.

“We want answers, but more importantly, we want to get back to what we were doing, being our most authentic selves,” Olshefski explained.

Since then, the couple have attempted to reacquire their joint Instagram account. They sent a photo identification and waited for a responding email. That email never came.

“While we waited for the email, we did some research online and discovered people in similar situations waited over 2 months to hear back from Instagram” Matthew added, “and others never heard back at all.”

Despite the couple, their fans, and some news sites reaching out to Instagram, there has been no word from the company about the account. Meanwhile, Paul and Matthew are wishing to just get back to work.

“We love bringing this kind of content to the world,” noted Castle. “But it’s more than just a bunch of pictures and posts; it’s a message of equality and representation in a world where homophobia still thrives.”

Source: Los Angeles Blade,