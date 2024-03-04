Gay Singer Olly Alexander Releases Eurovision UK Entry Song “Dizzy”

Olly Alexander recently released the full version of his song “Dizzy”, which is his entry song for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 33-year-old English singer, actor and LGBTQ+ activist announced the good news via an Instagram post, and he shared the story behind the song on the caption.

“my new song Dizzy is out now !! i wrote this song with @dannylharle [Danny L Harle] last summer , it’s about an overwhelming feeling of love for somebody that’s so intense it turns your world upside down,” he wrote.

Towards the end of his caption, Alexander thanked his fans for all their love and support, expressing:

“I’m so proud of this song and video, I can’t wait to get going with this new chapter honestly i’m so excited !! thank you for supporting me and my gay dreams!! i’m ten years into a pop music career and boy i’m not done yet! I promise to do my very best and spread only love and dizzy kisses to you all xxx”

Meanwhile, in a statement, he shared more about how him and British music producer and composer Harle came up with “Dizzy”.

“I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle. We started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out,” the former Years and Years frontman stated.

“Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop,” he further explained about the song.

Moreover, Alexander will be competing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden on May 11. In the meantime, you can listen to “Dizzy”, as well as watch the official music video here:

Source: attitude.co.uk