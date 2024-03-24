Geraldine Viswanathan & Beanie Feldstein Talk ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Drive-Away Dolls, the fabulously queer comic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Beanie Feldstein, is now playing in theaters and available on PVOD.

Written by husband-wife filmmakers Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, the film follows Jamie (Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit who just ended things with her girlfriend, Sukie (Feldstein). In search of a fresh start, she enlists her reserved best friend Marian (Viswanathan), who desperately needs to loosen up, on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. However, things quickly go awry when the duo cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Tremendously funny, Drive-Away Dolls is a testament to female friendship, the honest pursuit of love, and the importance of lesbian bars across the country. In addition to the three leading ladies, the film also stars Hollywood heavy hitters Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Matt Damon.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Viswanathan and Feldstein to talk more about their roles and what they hoped to bring to their characters, as well as their favorite scenes to shoot and how Drive-Away Dolls is good for LGBTQ+ representation.

Check out the full video interview below.

