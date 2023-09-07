Get Super Steamy with Franco Noriega’s ‘Hot Dish with Franco’

You may or may not be familiar with Franco Noriega — the hottie who previously appeared shirtless in talk shows, and is also known as the “naked Peruvian chef.”

Well, now we get to see more of him and his delicious cooking, as he landed his very own cooking show, ‘Hot Dish with Franco’, on Food Network. The show is composed of six episodes, each one being half-hour long.

According to Variety, the 34-year-old Peruvian chef and entrepreneur will share “personal heartfelt stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor” in each of the episodes.

Moreover, Food Network’s description of the cooking show reads:

“Throughout the season, Franco takes viewers on a culinary journey, sprinkling in tidbits of his Latin American and Italian background along with cooking tips and tricks. His recipes strike a balance between authentic and eclectic, ranging from Arepas with Melted Cheese and Chorizo to Vegetable Ceviche, and to Deconstructed Tiramisu. On the premiere, Franco recreates the meal that made him fall in love with New York City. He puts his own twist on steak frites with a bright green Chimichurri and fluffy and crunchy twice baked potato wedges. A brown butter lemon sauce and crispy parmesan chips make his Crispy Parmesan Lemon Asparagus the perfect side. And an ooey gooey Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is the perfect sweet surprise-inside dessert.”

It already sounds very delicious! Noriega’s ‘Hot Dish with Franco’ is set to premiere on Food Network on September 30 at 12 p.m.

In the meantime, let’s revisit when he stopped by on Ellen.

