Gucci And Louis Vuitton Handbags Stolen From Todrick Hall’s LA Home

The Los Angeles home of singer Todrick Hall was broken into this past holiday weekend, according to a LAPD report filed on Saturday, June 3rd.

The modern-style home (which Hall gave a “home tour” of on his YouTube page in February of this year), was both vandalized and burglarized. According to the report filed, the burglars gained entry into the home by smashing a window in the back of the house. Once they were in, they allegedly stole personal belongings of Hall’s – totaling up to $50,000. Designer handbags and other valuables were lifted by the unidentified criminals.

Hall, who was in London at the time for a commitment with Avakin Pride – says that the experience has left him devastated and sad. He took to his Instagram to update his followers on his holiday weekend drama.

I’m glad that no one was harmed in this break-in and that Todrick and his cats (and the cat-sitter) are all okay. With that said, I personally feel that these crimes against celebrities are usually inside jobs. Let’s hope the LAPD can do their jobs efficiently and find the culprits – but let’s also hope Todrick Hall steps up the security system at his gorgeous home.