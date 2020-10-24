Harvey Fierstein & Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite To Appeal Directly To Suburban Women

The original mother/daughter duo from Broadway’s Hairspray are back together again. Tony Award Winners Harvey Fierstein & Marissa Jaret Winokur have jumped back into their respective roles of Edna and Tracy Turnblad, this time for a cause. They have joined filmmaker, screenwriter and longtime friend Cathryn Michon (A Dog’s Purpose, A Dog’s Life) who found herself inspired to speak out against the current White House resident’s antiquated and archaic rhetoric on “suburban women.”.

(During a recent campaign stop, Trump recently said “Suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood,” when referencing his repeal of an Obama-era housing regulation that was actually in place to eliminate racial disparities in suburban areas. He wrapped up this portion of the speech with the ironic plea “Suburban women, will you please like me? Please? I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?”

After yet another round of Trump mansplaining, Michon was inspired to create a parody video to show that not every suburban woman out there was on board with this man’s retro rhetoric. So much so, this self-proclaimed “suburban housewife” crafted the parody video The Real (Fake!) Housewives of Donald Trump. Michon exclusively told EW “I am one of the ‘Suburban Housewives!’ about whom Donald Trump has been insult-tweeting all these months because clearly, he thinks we stepped out of a 1950’s time machine and spend our time vacuuming in pearls and being terrified of people of color,” said Michon in an exclusive statement to EW. The video of course, shows off Firestein and Winokur in their Turnblad finest, appealing to voters to vote the current White House resident out.

She ends by pointedly (and truthfully) saying “Because if there’s one thing we suburban housewives can do, it’s clean up a damn mess!”

For all information on voting, head over to vote.org