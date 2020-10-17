Hats Off To These LGBTQ Musicians & Their Talent

There’s no better way to say it, we love the community we live in as our variety is massive and glorious. This week we went with a huge variety of musicians. See what you think about these musical offerings.
David Browning – dpbrowning
Hi there – my name is David Browning – I am a South African/ Canadian physician/musician. I have just released an artistic and sensual gay version of the Prince classic ‘When Doves Cry.’ – That was the message we received and the video that followed was too wonderful to keep to ourselves. We are liking what you are serving, David Browning! The video was produced by Grammy Award Winner Ian Prince and will be part of Browning’s debut album ‘Daddy’s Issues.’ We have no issues with this and thanks for sharing Daddy Browning.
Fab The Duo – fabtheduo
Logan Lynn – loganlynnofficial
The scene of this next video, is it London or Paris? Those are mentioned in the lyrics of “Rich and Beautiful” by Logan Lynn, but the scene is his apartment as the camera pans through the Jonathan Adler appointed abode while Lynn adds to his wardrobe more eyewear and accessories by Alessandro Michele for Gucci and slips on jewelry by Gucci and Tiffany & Co., hence the lyric “Repping Gucci, dripping Tiffany”. Golden banana and all, this was a fun song. Reminds me of a funky late ’80s beat that was on in the background as we would get ready to go out for the evening. No, it is not a dance hit, but more of a lets sway in front of the mirror and give it a good hum. For more on Logal Lynn, head over to YouTube // Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // loganlynn.hearnow.com and you may hear one of his covers of Liz Phair’s song, “Fuck and Run”.
PHNTMS – phntmsband
From LGBTQA+ Philadelphia based rock band PHNTMS is our fifth song entitled “Carabelle”. The single radiates with emotive vocals, sweeping acoustic guitars and laid back soundscapes.
“Carabelle is what you get after a toxic relationship ends. One day, they will hear this song and it will hurt. It’s the visual of a heart breaking after spending five years traveling to a different state to make a relationship work out. That feeling of being completely in love and even though there were red flags, you still choose to be with this person. Everyone has a Carabelle. Who was your Carabelle?”
With half of the band identifying as queer and one of the band members trans, PHNTMS hope to reach out to and support the LGBTQA+ community. PHNTMS has seen success having performed opening spots for such acts as Kings of Leon, The 1975, Bastille and Fitz & The Tantrums to name a few. The alt rock collective have also received acclaim from the likes of Alt Press, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone India, Earmilk among others. Sitting somewhere between arena rock and the classic sound of 1960’s soul singers, PHNTMS creates music bursting with vast soundscapes and colliding instrumentation. Together, Alyssa Gambino, Adam Jessamine, Mikal Smith, and Gene Murphy are bringing back rock music while simultaneously putting their own unique stamp on it.
There’s some NSFW language here, but who hasn’t said some of those when coming away from a toxic relationship?