Hats Off To These LGBTQ Musicians & Their Talent

There’s no better way to say it, we love the community we live in as our variety is massive and glorious. This week we went with a huge variety of musicians. See what you think about these musical offerings.

David Browning – dpbrowning

Hi there – my name is David Browning – I am a South African/ Canadian physician/musician. I have just released an artistic and sensual gay version of the Prince classic ‘When Doves Cry.’ – That was the message we received and the video that followed was too wonderful to keep to ourselves. We are liking what you are serving, David Browning! The video was produced by Grammy Award Winner Ian Prince and will be part of Browning’s debut album ‘Daddy’s Issues.’ We have no issues with this and thanks for sharing Daddy Browning.

Fab The Duo – fabtheduo

Rapidly rising from New York City, Fab The Duo is a gay pop/rock duo that energetically delivers an open-minded message, challenging the status quo of today’s cultural scene. Through a carefully crafted combination of Rock, Pop, Blues and Broadway elements, the power duet composed of boyfriends, Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, opens up a door to all communities around the globe to embrace their personalities and true identities. As their meaningful lyrics spread throughout the city, they keep pumping up crowds of loyal followers and climbing to the top of New York’s music scene.

Fab The Duo, who met each other on Tinder, are aiming to change the cultural narrative about love in the LGBTQ space. The accompanying music video sees the jubilant pair bringing the party to life as they tear up the floor with each other alongside a quartet of energetic backup dancers, offering inspiration in a time when it’s needed most: “I know the world is frustrating and angry and oh so annoying. But sometimes you’ve got to close your eyes, grab that bottle of wine and dance the night away.”

Logan Lynn – loganlynnofficial

The scene of this next video, is it London or Paris? Those are mentioned in the lyrics of “Rich and Beautiful” by Logan Lynn, but the scene is his apartment as the camera pans through the Jonathan Adler appointed abode while Lynn adds to his wardrobe more eyewear and accessories by Alessandro Michele for Gucci and slips on jewelry by Gucci and Tiffany & Co., hence the lyric “Repping Gucci, dripping Tiffany”. Golden banana and all, this was a fun song. Reminds me of a funky late ’80s beat that was on in the background as we would get ready to go out for the evening. No, it is not a dance hit, but more of a lets sway in front of the mirror and give it a good hum. For more on Logal Lynn, head over to YouTube // Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // loganlynn.hearnow.com and you may hear one of his covers of Liz Phair’s song, “Fuck and Run”.

Tash Sultana – tashsultanaofficial

For an artist that only released their debut album two years ago, Tash Sultana, who identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, is not showing any signs of slowing things down. With over one billion total worldwide streams, 500,000 tickets sold globally including a sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre, performing stand-out sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governer’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more, Tash has also made their U.S. debut TV performance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

In Australia, Tash’s debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for “Blues and Roots Album Of The Year,” they undertook a massive sold-out Australia headlining tour with over 70,000 tickets around the country, while “Jungle” and “Notion” are ARIA accredited 2x Platinum, “Mystik,” “Murder to the Mind” and the NOTION EP all are ARIA-accredited Gold.

Sultana’s music beautifully narrates a visual masterpiece starring Australian dancers Timothy Springs and Chris Haines. Directed by renowned Sydney-based cinematographer Patrick Rohl, the video cleverly illuminates the joys and trials of an intimate relationship through the contrast of light and shade, flow and tension. Tash offered a deeper layer of meaning to the creative behind the video, explaining that “love is yours no matter the color, race, gender, religion, sexuality or identity. Here is a visual representation of energy fluidity.”

PHNTMS – phntmsband

From LGBTQA+ Philadelphia based rock band PHNTMS is our fifth song entitled “Carabelle”. The single radiates with emotive vocals, sweeping acoustic guitars and laid back soundscapes.

“Carabelle is what you get after a toxic relationship ends. One day, they will hear this song and it will hurt. It’s the visual of a heart breaking after spending five years traveling to a different state to make a relationship work out. That feeling of being completely in love and even though there were red flags, you still choose to be with this person. Everyone has a Carabelle. Who was your Carabelle?”

With half of the band identifying as queer and one of the band members trans, PHNTMS hope to reach out to and support the LGBTQA+ community. PHNTMS has seen success having performed opening spots for such acts as Kings of Leon, The 1975, Bastille and Fitz & The Tantrums to name a few. The alt rock collective have also received acclaim from the likes of Alt Press, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone India, Earmilk among others. Sitting somewhere between arena rock and the classic sound of 1960’s soul singers, PHNTMS creates music bursting with vast soundscapes and colliding instrumentation. Together, Alyssa Gambino, Adam Jessamine, Mikal Smith, and Gene Murphy are bringing back rock music while simultaneously putting their own unique stamp on it.

There’s some NSFW language here, but who hasn’t said some of those when coming away from a toxic relationship?