Holy Schitt! The Levys Might Be Emmy-bound!

Hold onto your wigs, Moira Rose style! Rumor has it that our favorite father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, might be trading in the Rosebud Motel for a slightly more glamorous gig. That’s right, folks – multiple Hollywood insiders are buzzing that the Levys are in talks to host the 76th Emmy Awards!

Advertisement

Picture this: The masterminds behind the comedy goldmine that is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ could be gracing the stage of the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 15th. If this isn’t simply the best news you’ve heard all day, then you might need to fold in the cheese and try again.

For those living under a rock (or perhaps in Schitt’s Creek?), ‘Schitt’s Creek’ isn’t just another sitcom – it’s a cultural phenomenon that stole our hearts faster than Moira Rose can say “bébé.” The show’s final season in 2020 swept the Emmys like David sweeps the Blouse Barn, snagging a whopping 15 nominations and taking home trophies for outstanding comedy series, writing, directing, and a well-deserved supporting actor win for Dan Levy.

Now, imagine the witty banter, the potential for some Rose family-inspired fashion moments (fingers crossed for some Moira-esque wigs), and the undeniable charm these two could bring to the Emmy stage. It’s enough to make us want to do a little Alexis-style “A Little Bit Alexis” dance!

While nothing’s set in stone yet, the mere possibility of this hosting duo has us more excited than Roland at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Stay tuned, Schitt’s Creek fans – this Emmy season might just be simply the best yet!