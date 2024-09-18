Hot Couple Luke Evans and Fran Thomas Prove True Love Still Exists

Love is in the air for actor, singer, entrepreneur, and now author Luke Evans and long-time partner, entrepreneur, architect, and construction project manager, Fran Thomas! What a power couple!

Luke has been known to be tight-lipped when it comes to his private life, but being in love has turned a few things around. The Beauty and the Beast actor and his equally gorgeous partner Fran first appeared together publicly in December of 2022 at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala in St. Barts. The two met while the actor was shooting Echo 3 in Colombia. The Welsh actor said of their previously long distance relationship:

“I thought, ‘Oh here we go, another victim of my career, my new relationship,’ and somehow, we managed to make it work.”

Since coming out as a couple, the two have added ‘business’ to their already wonderful relationship with their new clothing line ‘BDXY,’ where they partnered up with Paul Mescal and David Beckham’s stylist Christopher Brown. The line includes swimwear, underwear, shirts, candles, and accessories that all look incredibly chic. Both men have impeccable style, so it’s no wonder that the inspiration for their clothing line are old Hollywood icons Marlon Brando and Steve McQueen. Luke said of his working relationship with Fran:

“[We] very quickly [realised] we all had a very similar opinion on what we thought about staple pieces of a men’s wardrobe.”

Luke spoke to Out Magazine and showed just how happy and loved up he is to be with a wonderful partner like Fran. These two definitely make each other glowing and happy!

“He’s a great human being. He’s the best part of me for sure. He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my shit, which, I can’t imagine what that would be like.We’re best friends. We travel together. We Work together, we work on the [BDXY fashion] brand together, and we’re building a life together. We’re happy and I’m very grateful that I’ve met that person.”

Luke is coming out with a new memoir titled, ‘Boy From the Valleys‘ that will also come with an audiobook version that was recorded by Luke himself. Probably leaning towards the audiobook at this point just to hear Luke’s deep and scintillating voice:

“I had a very unique experience recording my audiobook. Writing ‘Boy From the Valleys’ and then reading it out loud have been totally different experiences. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and I can’t wait for you all to hear(or read!) it. Thanks for coming on this journey with me.

Luke’s book ‘Boy From The Valleys’ will be out on November 7th and will be available at Waterstones and WHSmith.

Source: Out Magazine, WWD