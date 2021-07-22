Hugh Jackman Shared The Song He Thought Whitney Was Singing To Him

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who is not a fan of the luminous, legendary, and sorely missed Whitney Houston. Apparently, that also includes Tony & Emmy-Award winning performer Hugh Jackman. During a recent Instagram video, Jackman expressed his unending devotion for the departed chanteuse, saying in part “By the way, listen to the very last words of “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. She actually says Hugh, I promise. The very last one is Hugh. I made myself believe that when I was 15.” Jackson showcases himself listening to the song, and while he does not see the need for the piano coming in during his “moment” (“why is the piano coming? We don’t need the piano!” he quips). As one of the biggest selling singles in history concludes, Jackman simply says “I love you too.”

With a fan base as rabidly devoted as the dearly departed Ms. Houston, Jackman immediately got warm messages from fans worldwide following his instagram posting. Fans shared messages saying everything from “DAMN I SWEAR I LOVE YOU YOU ARE TOO MUCH FOR THIS WORLD LOOK AT YOUR HAPPINESS” to a fan speaking for so many saying “Aww Hugh. This is just how we all feel… Whitney just sings it better”

In terms of next projects, fans were eagerly anticipating Jackman’s return to the Broadway stage for the revival of The Music Man (which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The musical is going through a bit of a reworking creatively, but tickets are now on sale for December performances.

Follow Hugh Jackman on Instagram

Follow Whitney Houston on Instagram