Hunky Actor Jake Silbermann (Allegedly) Shows All Online: Pics

Jake Silbermann, who many know from his time on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns, has apparently had a different kind of camera on him recently.

Internet sleuths were allegedly able to identify him as the guy in this video seen here. It took place during an intimate Skype session where he had no problem taking care of business and showing it off to whomever was watching.

The 37-year-old was part of a major gay storyline on ATWT between him and equally dreamy Van Hansis.

They made history when their characters Luke (Hansis) and Noah (Silbermann) locked lips on the August 17, 2007 episode. It was the first ever gay male kiss on in American daytime.

And the guys didn’t hold back with one another during the brief couple of seconds where we see them go at it. Kind of looks like the beginning of a Cockyboys scene or something but I digress…

Silbermann remains adorable to this day and has continued working beyond his time on the legendary CBS series. The photo above proves that and then some.

So to recap: he’s cute, can clearly kiss and is apparently packing in the pants department. Best of luck to whoever snatches this guy up!