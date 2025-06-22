Summer Clean-Up + Husky Hunk + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Enrico loving his summer in the Pacific Northwest.

Advertisement

Luke Evans enjoyed a lush lunch at the NoHo Beach Club:

Sam Cushing did some summer clean-up:

Advertisement

Alejo Ospina got comfortable at the beach:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido sent regards from Sitges:

Advertisement

Larry demonstrated ‘husky-sized:’

Thai brought the beef:

Advertisement

Antonio doesn’t want to be ignored:

Advertisement

Ryan Walker took a midnight swim:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris checked his progress:

Jeremy Brown was pulling it together cowboy-style: