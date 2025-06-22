Summer Clean-Up + Husky Hunk + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Enrico loving his summer in the Pacific Northwest.
Luke Evans enjoyed a lush lunch at the NoHo Beach Club:
Sam Cushing did some summer clean-up:
Alejo Ospina got comfortable at the beach:
Dani Garrido sent regards from Sitges:
Larry demonstrated ‘husky-sized:’
Thai brought the beef:
Antonio doesn’t want to be ignored:
Ryan Walker took a midnight swim:
Elliott Norris checked his progress:
Jeremy Brown was pulling it together cowboy-style: