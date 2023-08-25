Idol’s Jim Verraros Readies New, Sultry Single

My body is ready.

American Idol’s fan favorite finalist, Jim Verraros, is back in the studio after more than a decade… and aims to remind fans both old and new exactly why he made it into the Top 9 during the singing competition’s inaugural season.

Verraros, now age 40, doesn’t look a day over 30 as he shares an exciting update on his new single… all while rocking a tiny, maroon speedo. I see what you did there, Jim. Give the fans everything.

Peep the tweet below.

Having had an exclusive listen to the new single, which drops on September 15th, I can say it is a certified bop. It’s titled Take My Bow and serves as an anthem for anyone who needs to rise up just before one of life’s curtain calls… or, really, it could be the type of sexual healing song we need in 2023. You decide.

Mostly pop with hints of EDM, Take My Bow is destined to be an easy addition to your playlists. Listen, as much as we all love Adele, you can only do a handful of activities to her music. Jim’s new track soars into any of your life’s biggest moments – whether you’re working out, pumping yourself up before an upcoming trial or just getting in the right headspace before a marathon night in the sack.

This singing stud has so far released two albums, 2005’s Rollercoaster and 2011’s Do Not Disturb. His inclusion on two tracks featured in American Idol: Greatest Moments awarded him with a Gold certified album in 2002. And his debut single, You Turn It On, became the first lead, non-remix song to appear on any Billboard chart (#21 on Dance) from an American Idol contestant that wasn’t megastar Kelly Clarkson.

Include that in the history books alongside his established credit as the iconic series’ first gay performer.

In recent years, Verraros has enjoyed a simple life out of the spotlight with his husband, Sean Michael Buck. He currently works as a recruiter for a tech company, raises his voice in support of various charitable and/or political causes and goes on enviable vacations… But it looks like the singing bug has bitten him once again!

Are you excited for Jim’s big return to music? Comment and let me know! In the meantime, keep your eyes fixed on Instinct Magazine for all the latest news in regard to his musical comeback; and get ready for the release of Take My Bow – now available for pre-save!