iHeartMedia Partners With Procter and Gamble to Host Pride Benefit

iHeartMedia, in a partnership with Procter & Gamble, is hosting its own virtual Pride event complete with an all-star lineup. The event, “Can’t Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need,” will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, as well as on iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide across the country and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.
“Can’t Cancel Pride” hosts will be Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox and scheduled to appear are Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin and more.
The one-hour virtual relief event serves as a reaction to how COVID-19 has affected the LGBTQ+ community. “Can’t Cancel Pride” also stands in unison with the Black community to combat hate in every form and pays tribute to the individuals who have used their voice to demand justice and equality.
In a statement, Chief Brand Officer of Procter & Gamble, Marc Pritchard explained:
“The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the fight for racial justice have exposed the complex and significant obstacles marginalized communities face. We must continue to speak up against hate and intolerance in all its forms and redouble our work to create substantive and meaningful change in our communities. One way we are doing that for the LGBTQ+ community is through this event by showing them they’re not alone, even when stay-at-home orders have closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”
With assistance from The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, proceeds raised from “Can’t Cancel Pride” will be distributed to organizations like the National Black Justice Coalition, GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and OutRight Action Foundation.
View this post on Instagram
Loud and proud. . Siempre agradeceré aquellos grandes activistas que abrieron el camino para que hoy, podamos dar pasos con menos tropiezos. No bajemos la guardia. Se han dado pasos importantes, pero ojo, que estos no descansan. Siguen buscando la forma de quitarnos derechos ya ganados. . I need to thank those great activists who opened the way so that today, we can walk with fewer stumbles. Let us not let our guard down as we continue to be attacked. Important steps have been taken, but beware, they do not rest when it comes to looking for ways to take away some rights we’ve already earned. #pride #pridemonth #equality 🟥🟧🟨🟩🟦🟪
View this post on Instagram
I have to do music with hope. I have to use my gifts and my powers for good! I want my work to reflect what I’ve really gone through and who I really am and that’s what “Finally Ready” means to me. As a gay man coming out in 1995 in the middle of the plague, love was not an option. Love was transient, love was what other people had. If you allowed yourself to be vulnerable enough to be in love, that person could be dead in a matter of weeks. We cut ourselves off unconsciously. Now I’m ready. I’m finally ready to experience what real love is. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #love #pride #theshapeshifters
View this post on Instagram
Happy Pride 🌈! From Team Freddia & @tankandthebangas representing for Nola culture we had a blast today 🌈🌈🌈 thank you @iheartradio @mardigrasworld for having us 🌈🌈🌈🌈 #bigfreedia #youalreadyknow glam squad @lakenlasheir_mua @mike_shears @tootietootz @bobbi.504 @djjuanejordan @rollelex @They came from @fourbiboutique girl clothes provided by 🌈
View this post on Instagram
I'm excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers. The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots 🇺🇸 Tune in Thursday, June 18 @ 5pm PT. Link in bio.
Sources: iHeartMedia, Instagram, Twitter,