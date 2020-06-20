iHeartMedia Partners With Procter and Gamble to Host Pride Benefit

iHeartMedia, in a partnership with Procter & Gamble, is hosting its own virtual Pride event complete with an all-star lineup. The event, “Can’t Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need,” will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, as well as on iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide across the country and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” hosts will be Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox and scheduled to appear are Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin and more.

The one-hour virtual relief event serves as a reaction to how COVID-19 has affected the LGBTQ+ community. “Can’t Cancel Pride” also stands in unison with the Black community to combat hate in every form and pays tribute to the individuals who have used their voice to demand justice and equality.

In a statement, Chief Brand Officer of Procter & Gamble, Marc Pritchard explained:

“The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the fight for racial justice have exposed the complex and significant obstacles marginalized communities face. We must continue to speak up against hate and intolerance in all its forms and redouble our work to create substantive and meaningful change in our communities. One way we are doing that for the LGBTQ+ community is through this event by showing them they’re not alone, even when stay-at-home orders have closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”

With assistance from The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, proceeds raised from “Can’t Cancel Pride” will be distributed to organizations like the National Black Justice Coalition, GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and OutRight Action Foundation.

Sources: iHeartMedia, Instagram, Twitter,