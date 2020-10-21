Daddy Alert! Steve D’Ascoli Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie 

Woof and Grr are two of the many bear puns that come to mind when you first lay eyes on Steve D’Ascoli.

The Colorado mainstay is our newest Instinct Hottie. He defines what a hottie is because, well, look at him, but the man who calls himself big, bearded & kind-hearted has a lot more going on outside of his chiseled good looks.

Steve’s job alone as a substance abuse counselor, which he goes into detail about in our Q&A, is hella admirable. He also follows through with that whole kind-hearted thing as he really is a big mush that is wrapped in a furry and muscular physique. His super cute boyfriend must be quite lucky (and vice versa).

Get to know more about Steve below!

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My eyes. The eyes are the window to the soul, and you can tell so much about someone just by seeing their eyes.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My size. It’s flattering but also seems to intimidate people, until they get to actually know me… and then they realize I’m just a big teddy bear.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Humility. A man who doesn’t need to brag about himself but also knows his own self worth is like gold. Always a sexy quality in another man.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

My engagement to my husband, I never thought in my life when that happened I would’ve ever been engaged to anyone.

Another proudest achievement I have personally was being selected in 2003 to be a part of Colt Studio’s calendars.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Professionally, to take my career to the next level. I’m a substance abuse counselor and I would love to be able to have that much greater of an impact on people’s lives using the methodology of seeing them succeed and overcoming their own demons.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes I have found love. The part of our relationship I love the most is the challenge it gives me to make me feel worthy of something so amazing.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

Moulin Rouge.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

I don’t really have a crush on celebrities, I find real less popular men to be much more authentic and attractive.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of

Double Stuf Oreos & milk.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Junior Vasquez’s Twilo compilation.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It’s an honor and a privilege. As someone who doesn’t get this sort of attention often or think so highly of himself, it’s extremely flattering and very much appreciated.