Is Adele Preparing For A Las Vegas Residency?

Fans have flocked to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, and the dolls of RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! in massive and full-scale Las Vegas productions, and the latest entertainer rumored to be hitting the Sin City is certain to set fire to the strip, According to Page Six, Adele may be planning a residency at the latest venue to hit the Las Vegas strip, Resorts World.

For her part, Adele’s social media has been mysteriously quiet. Her last major event that was promoted was her massively entertaining and very well received hosting gig on Saturday Night Live (last October) but save for some celebratory video when England competed in the EUFA Cup, Adele has been radio silent on her future career plans (Page Six also reports that she will be giving an interview to Vogue to kick-start a musical comeback).

While there is no official word from Adele nor Resorts World in Las Vegas as of now, fans will be eagerly anticipating Adele’s return to the stage and full prepared to say ‘Hello’ when the time comes.

