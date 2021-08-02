Is Damon’s Confession Genuine? Or A Publicity Stunt For His New Movie?

Oscar winning actor and Hollywood’s ‘Golden Boy’ – Matt Damon admitted to The Sunday Times that he only stopped using the extremely offensive and derogatory homophobic slur “Fa**ot”, just this year.

The Good Will Hunting actor says he made a joke at the table, one that included the F-slur, and his daughter Luciana became offended and left the table. Damon tried to justify his use of the homophobic slur by saying he once used it in a movie.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application… I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’”.

He claims his daughter Luciana then went into her bedroom and wrote a long, “beautiful” treatise on how the word Damon used is dangerous.

“She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous… I retire the F-slur”.

Damon made the excuse that the word had a different meaning when he was growing up, so it was a part of his everyday use? Damon has said problematic things in the pass in regards to the LGBTQ+ community, Equality in Hollywood and even the #MeToo movement.

What’s interesting about the timing of this confession to The Sunday Times is – Damon has a new movie out, “Stillwater”. Is this just an untimely confession that Damon should’ve kept to himself? Or is it a full on publicity stunt. He airs on the side of caution – even in a problematic situation that has caused other talent to be “canceled”. But Damon’s confession of using the slur and the way in which the story is narrated shows that his daughters disdain for the slur allowed him to wrong his rights.

A simple letter from his child is what did the trick. Not being a well traveled, cultured, wealthy entertainer who works in an industry that is sprinkled with LGBTQ+ professionals. From other actors, professionals on set, stylists and talent agents. But it was a letter brought to him at the age of 50, that made him want to change his ways.

What is really bothersome about his use of the slur up until this year and the excuse he gave in which why he thought it was okay to use is – we as a global society have witnessed so many acts of discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ+ community (some unfortunately resulting in death), yet Damon thought it was still okay to casually use this harmful slur. And around your children at that? Hate isn’t something you’re born with, it’s something you’re taught. Damon never considered that while he hurled that slur around the dinner table?

Something seems very odd to this story if you ask me. I guess we do ask that folks right their wrongs and try to stand on the right side of history, but this just made me side eye Hollywood’s ‘Golden Boy’ – he’s looking more like he’s gold plated if you ask me.

Source: The Sunday Times

This piece may contain opinions that do not match those of Instinct Magazine or its other contributing writers.