It’s “9 to 5” Somewhere-A Dolly Parton Inspired Bar Opens In Nashville, Tennessee

Dolly Parton helped put Nashville on the map as a vacation destination with the one of a kind “Dollywood” theme park, and now other businesses are getting hip to the fact that anything Dolly-driven drives tourism. Earlier this summer, the Graduate Hotel (located near the equally iconic Vanderbilt University) opened a bar, appropriately titled White Limozeen (named for the 1989 Parton album and song). Ben Weprin, Graduate Hotels CEO & founder says ““White Limozeen is a celebration of the nonconformists that have always done it their own way,” said Weprin in a press release. “It’s unique, beyond special, and tells the narrative of a relentless, rags-to-riches journey.”

Both the indoor and outdoor decor of White Limozeen is vintage and chic-tastic Dolly. For every stunning wraparound onyx bar and glistening chandelier you see, you will find pink fringed umbrellas positioned over floral daybeds located skillfully around a wading pool. The entire space is under the watchful eye of a titanic and truly pink Dolly Parton statue made completely from chicken wire! Like I said; completely and totally Dolly!

The cocktail menu at White Limozeen also is able to serve the most sophisticated palette, or those who just run in for a quick cocktail and the kitsch factor. Pool cocktails include the pink-tastic Queen of the Rodeo (according to the drink menu, “a gussied up Cosmo”), a Frozen Iguana (“if spa day was a slushie”) as well as the varied frozen Aperol sprites, and (of course) champagne Jell-O shots! Wine lovers are not left out, with both French and American natural wines available.

Food-wise, the menu is super varied, with everything from mussels steamed in (what else) Nashville hot butter and chicken liver pie with a pumpernickel crust. Of course, the menu gets a touch of “high/low” with dishes like Biscuits and caviar on the menu.

The lobby naturally features plenty of mirrors, lots of pink (a signature Parton color) and in a true tribute to Parton, a keyboard-style wall that looks to be painted exactly like a piano. Of course, there is plenty of lush pink seating to soak up the ambiance.

White Limozeen is currently open, with reservations required at this current time. Check out their website here