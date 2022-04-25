It’s Never Too Late to be the Best Version of You!

Whether you come out to your closest friends and family or in front of a group filled with hundreds of fans, whether you come out at age 16 or age 47, the journey is ultimately yours!

Actor and writer Misha Collins shocked attendees at Creation Entertainment’s Official Supernatural Convention on Saturday, April 23rd, when he announced to the crowd that he identifies as bisexual. He also identifies as an introvert and extrovert at the same time, and if you’re wondering how all three of these revelations came about – just peep the Twitter video embedded for you below.

Misha Collins is most known to television viewers as Castiel in 146 episodes of Supernatural. While the show aired on the CW from 2005 to 2020, Collins only starred from 2008 onward. He’s also known for small, recurring roles on 24 and ER in the early 2000’s. Speaking of Supernatural, it’s important to note that Collins’ character, Castiel, came out as gay in the hit series’ final season.

Congratulations on finally living your truth, Misha! I’m sure coming out as bisexual will inspire your fans to do the same when they’re ready. Now, here’s your welcome Pride flag…

I continue to love my brother from another mother. Misha Collins, bi+ peeps. Our baby is coming into the club. "I'm all three" https://t.co/nnjWHxARAX — Bi Social Network 💙 #BiProject 💗 #IamVisible 💜 (@bisocialnetwork) April 24, 2022

