Jackson’s New Doc Gives Insight On Her Personal Life And Iconic Career

The legend, the icon, and (arguably) the Queen of Pop has a new documentary Janet, set to premiere in January 2022. That’s right, Janet Jackson is opening up about her personal life to the world in this new documentary produced for Lifetime and A&E documentary. Jackson says for the first time, that her story is being told by her and not by someone else.

The two-night documentary follows Jackson’s personal life, her legendary 40-plus year career, and will give viewers access to never before seen footage of the pop icon. The January premiere also coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album.

The five time Grammy award winner opens up about her family, her return to the world stage after the death of her father Joe Jackson, the death of her iconic brother Michael Jackson, the controversial Super Bowl fiasco and motherhood. Janet also features commentary from other icons (and close friends) like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot and Paula Abdul.

Jackson has achieved astronomical heights of success in the entertainment industry – including multiple Grammy and Billboard Music awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Guinness World Records and record breaking multimillion dollar recording contracts.

Janet shared a trailer for the new documentary Via her Twitter in which she says “This is the truth, love it or hate it. This is me.”

Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc pic.twitter.com/kAkcySu0H6 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 6, 2021

Do you consider Janet Jackson as the Queen of Pop? And will you be tuning into her Janet documentary?