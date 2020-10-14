Serving Muscle Cub Realness: Jesse Miklos Is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Jesse Miklos is proof that a little kindness goes a long way. This absolutely stunning muscle cub (that’s his Instagram handle with an added _ in the middle) is our latest pick for Instinct Hottie.

The Southern Florida mainstay has a lot going for him. Jesse’s easy on the eyes (I mean, duh, look at the photo above and the ones to come later in the story) but he also happens to be one of the nicest people this community has to offer. In a sea of negativity and shade he shines and is a great example of what it means to be an outstanding guy in the world we live in today.

Professionally he keeps fantasies swirling for his hundreds if not thousands of followers by being a super sexy mechanic. So those sweaty Falcon Studios scenes you’ve watched a bunch of times can be brought to life by him should there be a mutual attraction.

Get to know more about Jesse below in our exclusive Q&A with him.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My personality for sure.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Guys always compliment my beard and eyes but everyone has their kinks.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Masculine and hard-working men are a huge turn on for me.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Showing affection to my significant other in public with the support of several strangers was the proudest moment in my life since being openly gay.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Always thinking about my future and reaching my goals even if those goals change from time to time. At the moment I’m starting my business as a heavy equipment mechanic with plans to hopefully have my own shop in the upcoming months.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have connections but nothing is set in stone yet. Stay tuned though.

Rapid Fire Question Time!

What is your favorite movie of all time?

All 80’s movies!

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Professional wrestler Bill Goldberg is and always be my biggest crush 😉

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

I’m addicted to all kinds of yummy Thai food.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

A CD compilation of only 80’s music. As you can see I’m a big fan of that decade.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I am truly humble to be featured in such a historic gay publication. Thank you!